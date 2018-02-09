Low sodium levels in the blood have been linked to declines in cognitive function among otherwise healthy older men in a new study, which has now been published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

The authors suggest that addressing these low sodium levels — which are known medically as hyponatremia — could be valuable in halting cognitive decline as people age.

Hyponatremia occurs when blood sodium levels fall below 135 millimoles per liter (mmol/L).

Studies have shown that low sodium levels may be tied to an increased risk of attention deficits, falls, fractures, heart problems, and premature death.

Medical News Today have previously reported the results of studies warning of the dangers of drinking too much fluid when exercising, as this can lead to exercise-associated hyponatremia (EAH).

Mild symptoms of EAH include dizziness, nausea, and puffiness, but more severe cases can be fatal. It is estimated that at least 14 athletes have died from EAH.

Severe cases of hyponatremia have previously been associated with neurological and cognitive problems, but studies have not pinpointed how different levels of sodium in the blood affect cognition in older adults.

The authors of the new study, from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, set out to investigate.