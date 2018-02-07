New research published in the journal Neuropsychologia reveals that bilingualism makes changes in brain structure that are linked with resilience against Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment.

More and more research has been pointing to bilingualism as a viable means for delaying or preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

One study, for example, reported that being able to speak two languages could delay Alzheimer’s by as much as 4.5 years.

Its authors then suggested that bilingualism may contribute to the development of certain brain areas that control executive function and attention tasks.

Whereas such studies only hypothesized that this was the case, a new study has used MRI data to examine brain regions associated with memory, which are known to be affected in Alzheimer’s disease and its precursor, mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

The research was led by Natalie Phillips, a professor in the Department of Psychology at Concordia University in Quebec, Canada, and the first author of the study is Hilary D. Duncan, who is a Ph.D. candidate in psychology.

To the authors’ knowledge, this is the first study that not only evaluated the brain areas responsible for language and cognition, but that has also established a link between the appearance of these areas and the functioning of memory in a group of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

A further couple of aspects that set the new study apart from existing research, according to Prof. Phillips, is that the immigration status of the study participants was accounted for as a potential confounder, as well as the fact that the researchers used MRI data instead of computerized tomography scans, which are considered less reliable.