Palmoplantar pustulosis is an autoimmune disorder marked by the appearance of fluid-filled pustules or blisters on the hands and feet.

Autoimmune disorders cause the immune system to attack healthy cells. In the case of palmoplantar pustulosis, the immune system attacks the healthy skin on the hands and feet.

Palmoplantar pustulosis, or PPP, is a chronic condition. This means that a person is likely to develop new blisters on the hands or feet after a previous flare has cleared up. However, not everyone will experience a recurrence of the condition.

The pustules that form are often painful and itchy. The blisters often crack open. When pustules appear on the feet, it can make walking and other physical activities more difficult for someone.

However, there are treatments available that may help relieve the pain and itching and reduce the number of the palmoplantar pustulosis flares a person has.

Symptoms



The symptoms of palmoplantar pustulosis often vary. The most common symptom for people with palmoplantar pustulosis is sores that develop on the hands and feet.

Some other common symptoms a person may experience include:

small blisters on the hands or feet, often with yellow pus

cracked skin

tender, red skin

itchiness

scaly skin

pain

dry skin

thick skin

For most people, symptoms start with their skin becoming tender and red on their hands and palms. The red areas eventually form pustules that may appear as patches on the skin. The pustules are often filled with a white or yellow liquid.

It is typical for the pustules to come and go. As they dry, the skin typically turns brown and dries, leading to cracks forming.

Depending on the exact location of the pustules, palmoplantar pustulosis can be painful and make everyday activities more challenging.

Causes and risk factors



Researchers are still not sure of the exact causes of palmoplantar pustulosis. They have, however, identified several risk factors that may contribute to a person developing this disorder.

Common risk factors include:

smoking

history of smoking

family history of psoriasis

presence of another autoimmune disorder

family history of palmoplantar pustulosis

Palmoplantar pustulosis is more common among women than men.

Also, there are some common causes of flare-ups. Factors that may trigger a flare include:

smoking

infections, especially streptococcal bacteria infections

stress

some medications, such as steroids

Similarly to psoriasis, palmoplantar pustulosis cannot be spread between people.

Associated conditions

Some researchers believe there is a connection between psoriasis and palmoplantar pustulosis.

Most scientists agree that there is a chance a person who has palmoplantar pustulosis may also have a form of psoriasis.

However, some believe that palmoplantar pustulosis is a form of psoriasis while others think it is a separate condition.

Diagnosis

To diagnose palmoplantar pustulosis, a doctor will need to examine the person's skin and the blisters that have formed. The doctor will likely ask about family history of psoriasis or palmoplantar pustulosis.

Some additional tests may be required to rule out other conditions, including infections, that present similar symptoms. Tests may include:

a swab or scrape of the skin

skin biopsy

The samples collected by these tests will be examined in the laboratory.

Usually, the scraping of skin is painless. If another infection is found, the doctor will treat the person for the illness and it should heal. A skin biopsy often requires stitches and local anesthesia.

Treatment

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for palmoplantar pustulosis. It is often difficult to treat because the symptoms can come and go.

Treatment plans usually focus on managing the symptoms when they occur. Some common treatment options include:

steroid creams or ointments

tar ointments

oral retinoids

light therapy

moisturizing creams

Additional treatment options are available if some of the above fail to work. A doctor may also prescribe the following to reduce the activity of the immune system:

methotrexate

cyclosporine

immunosuppressive therapy

Complications

Palmoplantar pustulosis can cause some additional complications. The most common of these include:

scratching or an intense itch on the hands and feet

trouble walking or other activities that involve moving

pain that affects a person's sleep

These complications can negatively impact on someone's quality of life and make everyday activities difficult or nearly impossible to do.

Management tips



Palmoplantar pustulosis cannot be cured or necessarily prevented. However, there are steps that a person can take to reduce the severity of flares or the number of times it appears.

Some options that may help manage palmoplantar pustulosis include:

using a moisturizing soap

avoiding bubble baths and shower gels

quitting smoking

avoiding injury to the skin

keeping affected areas of skin clean

protecting the skin from chemicals, water, and potential irritants

wearing cotton socks

resting hands and feet often

using salicylic acid or urea creams on the feet to avoid cracks

avoiding shoes made from synthetic products

Outlook

Palmoplantar pustulosis is an incurable autoimmune disorder. It is associated with flares that can come and go over a person's lifetime.

Treatment is focused around relieving the symptoms. Although flares cannot be predicted, it is possible that some lifestyle changes and preventive steps may be useful in helping a person reduce the severity or frequency of symptoms.