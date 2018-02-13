Excess weight is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Recent research, however, suggests one strategy that could help to prevent the condition in people who are overweight, and it involves giving up meat and dairy.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that a vegan diet could prevent diabetes in people who are overweight.

Researchers found that overweight people who switched to a vegan diet for 16 weeks showed improvements in insulin sensitivity plus the functioning of beta cells compared with a control group.

Beta cells reside in the pancreas and produce and release insulin.

The vegan diet also led to improvements in blood sugar levels, both during fasting and during meals.

Lead study author Dr. Hana Kahleova, of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington, D.C., says that the findings have “important implications for diabetes prevention.”

Dr. Kahleova and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Nutrients.

Type 2 diabetes arises when the body is no longer able to respond to insulin effectively — which is a condition known as insulin resistance — or the pancreatic beta cells do not produce enough insulin. Insulin is the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

As a result of this, blood sugar levels can become too high. This can lead to serious complications, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, diabetic eye disease, and nerve damage.