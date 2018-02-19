If you are trying to get pregnant, you might want to cut back on soda; a new study has found that it could reduce your chances of conceiving.

New research — which has now been published in the journal Epidemiology — finds that drinking one or more sugary drinks each day is linked to reduced fertility, for both men and women.

In the United States, infertility is experienced by around 15 percent of couples, with the annual cost of fertility treatments in the country equaling more than $5 billion.

If modifiable risk factors can be identified, then raising awareness of them may help to reduce the psychological stress and financial burden experienced by couples who are struggling to conceive.

Examples of modifiable risk factors for infertility might, for instance, include lifestyle factors such as diet.

However, the past half a century has seen a significant rise in the amount of added sugar in the average diet of a U.S. individual. One third of this total sugar intake comes from soda and other sugar-sweetened drinks, which are associated with weight gain and conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

Drinking soda is also tied to early menstruation and poor semen quality — although few studies have investigated the direct effects that soda may have on fertility.