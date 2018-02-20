A drug used to combat the common skin condition psoriasis may help to protect the heart. A new study shows that it can reduce aortic inflammation, a key risk factor for future cardiovascular events. Share on Pinterest Could a psoriasis drug help to reduce cardiovascular risk? Psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory condition, is one of the most common skin disorders in the United States. It affects more than 100 million people worldwide. The skin cells of people with psoriasis multiply faster than normal, which produces raised red bumps on the skin, often on the knees, scalp, and elbows. Though psoriasis affects such a large proportion of adults, its causes are unclear, and it cannot currently be cured. Over the years, a link has been found between psoriasis and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. This relationship is particularly pronounced in individuals who have severe psoriasis.

Ustekinumab, psoriasis, and the heart Ustekinumab, sold as Stelara, is an antibody that interferes with the body’s inflammatory response. It is prescribed for people whose psoriasis has not responded well to other treatments, or who cannot tolerate other available medicines. The drug has also been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Crohn’s disease. Recently, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia joined forces with a team from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. They wanted to measure the effects of ustekinumab on something other than skin. Their findings were recently presented at the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, held in San Diego, CA. Because ustekinumab reduces the inflammation associated with psoriasis, the researchers wanted to explore whether or not it could benefit heart health by reducing inflammation there, too. First study author Dr. Joel M. Gelfand, a professor of dermatology and epidemiology, explains their thought process, saying, “The type of inflammation we see in psoriasis is similar to what we see in atherosclerosis,” which he describes as “a type of heart disease that involves the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and inflammatory cells in the artery walls.” Dr. Gelfand adds, “Since ustekinumab blocks the specific pathways involved in both skin and cardiovascular inflammation, we wanted to test whether it can improve aortic vascular inflammation.”