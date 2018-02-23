A headache can be either the main reason for pain or a secondary symptom of problems in another part of the body. There is not always an explanation for why primary headaches occur, and the cause and location of the pain can vary.

This article looks at five of the most common causes of pain in the back of the head:

tension-type headaches

migraine

medication overuse headaches

occipital neuralgia

exercise-induced headaches

We also take a look at their symptoms, possible treatments, and prevention methods.

1. Tension-type headaches



Tension-type headaches (TTH) are the most common cause of pain in the back of the head. They can last for up to 7 days, but they can also be brief, lasting for as little as 30 minutes.

The symptoms of a TTH are:

a feeling of tightening around the back or front of the head

pain that is mild to moderate but occasionally severe

not made worse by exercise

no nausea or vomiting

Treatment

Taking pain relief such as aspirin or acetaminophen is usually enough when tension headaches are infrequent.

When they occur more frequently, alternative treatments may help to reduce how often and how long they occur for. Treatment options include:

relaxation techniques

cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

massage

physical therapy

acupuncture

Causes and prevention

The cause of TTH is not currently known, but several factors are potential triggers. These include:

stress

tiredness

lack of sleep

missing meals

poor posture

arthritis

sinus pain

not drinking enough water

2. Migraine



Migraines are a common type of recurring headache that often start during childhood and increase in frequency with age.

In adulthood, they can occur several times a week, especially in females between the ages of 35 and 45 years.

Common symptoms include:

throbbing intense pain on one side of the head

nausea and vomiting

visual disturbance

heightened sensitivity to light, noise, and smell

muscles tenderness and sensitive skin

last from a few hours to several days

physical activity makes them worse

Migraines are sometimes preceded by an "aura," where the person experiences flashing lights or other visual disturbances.

Triggers

Migraines can be triggered by a variety of factors specific to each person. These factors can be emotional, physical, environmental, dietary, or relate to medication and include:

anxiety, stress , and depression

, and depression flashing and bright lights, loud noises, strong smells

lack of food

inadequate sleep

certain food types, such as cheese, chocolate, and caffeine

hormone changes

contraceptive pill

Causes and treatment

Migraines are thought to be caused by inflammatory substances that trigger pain sensors in the blood vessels and nerves in the head.

Migraines should be treated with analgesics, such as aspirin or acetaminophen, and by resting in a darkened room.

If normal analgesics do not work, then a doctor might prescribe antimigraine drugs known as triptans. Scientists think that these drugs cause blood vessels to shrink and contract, which reverses the changes in the brain that cause migraines.

The sooner an attack is treated, the more effective the treatments are.

Prevention

There are some steps that people can take to reduce the chances of having a migraine. These steps include:

medication used for epilepsy, depression, and high blood pressure

stress management, exercise, relaxation, and physical therapy

noting down and avoiding personal triggers, including avoiding certain foods

hormone therapy

3. Medication-overuse or rebound headache

Medication-overuse headaches (MOH) may develop if a person uses too much pain relief medication for other types of headaches. MOH headaches are also known as rebound headaches.

Occasional use of pain relief does not cause any problems. However, when pain relief medication is taken for headaches more than two or three times a week over an extended period, a MOH or rebound headache can occur.

The main symptoms include:

persistent, almost daily headaches

worse pain when waking

a headache after stopping pain relief

Other problems associated with MOH are:

nausea

anxiety

irritability

lack of energy

physical weakness

restlessness

difficulty concentrating

loss of memory

depression

Treatment

Usually, the best treatment for MOH is to stop taking pain relief medication entirely. Headaches will become worse initially, but they will quickly go away. Normal pain relief use can then be resumed.

In more severe cases, people should see a doctor. Physical and behavioral therapy may be needed to break the cycle of pain relief use.

For certain medications, such as opioids, a doctor will need to recommend a gradual reduction of dose, as instantly stopping some medications is dangerous.

Prevention

To prevent MOH, people should avoid using pain relief medication for headaches more than a couple of times per week. If headaches requiring pain medication are persistent and frequent, a person should seek advice from a doctor.

4. Occipital neuralgia



Physical therapy or massages may help to treat mild to moderate occipital neuralgia. Physical therapy or massages may help to treat mild to moderate occipital neuralgia.

Occipital neuralgia (ON) is a distinctive headache that tends to begin at the base of the neck and spreads up to the back of the head, then behind the ears.

It is associated with damage or irritation to the occipital nerves, which run up the back of the neck to the base of the scalp.

The damage or irritation can be caused by underlying diseases, neck tension, or other unknown factors.

The pain caused by occipital neuralgia can be severe. Other symptoms include:

continuous throbbing and burning ache

intermittent shocking or shooting pains

pain is often on one side of the head and can be triggered by moving the neck

tenderness in the scalp

sensitivity to light

Diagnosis

Due to the similarity of the symptoms, ON can be mistaken for a migraine or other type of headache. A distinguishing feature of ON is pain when pressure is applied to the back of the neck and scalp.

Sometimes, a doctor may diagnose ON by injecting local anesthetic close to the occipital nerves, providing a temporary nerve block. If pain is relieved, then a doctor will likely diagnose ON.

As ON can be a symptom of other disorders, the doctor may also check for other underlying conditions.

Causes

Known possible causes include:

damage to the spine or discs

osteoarthritis

tumors

gout

nerve damage caused by diabetes

inflammation of blood vessels

infection

Treatment

Applying heat packs, resting, massage, physical therapy, and taking anti-inflammatory medications, such as aspirin or naproxen, can help reduce pain levels. Various types of heat packs are available online.

If pain is severe, oral muscle relaxants or nerve blocking medications may be required. For extreme pain, local anesthetic or steroid injections are used.

On rare occasions, surgery may be required to reduce the pressure on the nerves or block pain messages to this part of the body.

5. Exercise-induced headaches

Exercise-induced headaches are associated with strenuous physical activity. They start suddenly during or immediately after exercise, rapidly becoming severe.

A wide range of exercises can trigger this pain, from weight lifting or running to sexual intercourse and straining on the toilet.

Symptoms include a pulsating pain on both sides of head, which can last from 5 minutes to 2 days. These headaches are usually isolated events and may also produce migraine-like symptoms.

Causes and prevention

The cause of these headaches is unknown. They typically only occur for 3 to 6 months. Methods to prevent them recurring include:

taking pain relief medication before exercise

avoiding strenuous activity

warming up properly

drinking enough fluids

eating nutritious foods

getting enough sleep

Treatment consists of using normal headache pain relief medication, such as aspirin or acetaminophen.

Summary

If someone has a severe headache, they are not alone. Around 50 percent of adults worldwide have at least one severe headache every year. They can be painful and disabling when they occur.

Headaches are extremely common, and many are just a pain in the head that goes away on its own. Some may have more serious causes, however.

Anyone who is worried about pain in the back of their head should always seek medical advice from a doctor.