Acute prostatitis is a sudden inflammation of the prostate gland. It is a rare type of prostatitis, which is a common prostate problem.

The prostate is a small gland that surrounds a man's urethra, the tube that takes urine and semen out of the body. The prostate supplies nutrients to semen, performing an important role in reproduction.

Below, we discuss the causes and symptoms of acute prostatitis, as well as possible complications and home remedies.

What is acute prostatitis?



When the prostate gland becomes inflamed, symptoms may be similar to those of an acute urinary tract infection or UTI. In fact, acute prostatitis is often caused by a type of bacteria that causes UTIs and sexually transmitted infections .

Prostatitis is a common condition, with about 50 percent of all men likely to experience it in their lifetimes. Acute prostatitis, on the other hand, is quite rare. Despite this, it is usually easy to diagnose because of distinct characteristics.

Inflammation can result from bacteria entering the prostate via the blood or an infection in the area. A medical procedure may also lead to bacteria entering the prostate.

Underlying causes of acute prostatitis are usually a blocked urethra or a suppressed immune system. In a small number of cases, acute prostatitis may become chronic.

Symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms of acute prostatitis resemble those of a UTI. They can include:

fever

pain in the pelvis

blood in the urine

chills

pain above the pelvic bone

pain in the rectum, testicles, or genitals

pain during urination

increased frequency of urination

bad-smelling urine

pain or discomfort during a bowel movement

a weakened urine stream

painful ejaculation

blood in the semen

trouble starting urination

difficulty voiding the bladder

Treatment



Acute prostatitis is usually treated with antibiotics. These may need to be taken for 4 to 6 weeks or longer. The type of antibiotic prescribed will depend on the bacteria that is causing the infection.

A doctor may also prescribe medication designed to alleviate symptoms of acute prostatitis. Alpha-blockers may be used to relax the bladder muscles and reduce discomfort. In some cases, a doctor may recommend over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

A person with a severe case of acute prostatitis may require hospitalization. For example, hospitalization is necessary when the swollen prostrate blocks the urethra. In the hospital, strong doses of antibiotics will be intravenously administered.

Home remedies

In addition to seeking medical intervention, a person may try to alleviate symptoms with home remedies. These can be used in conjunction with medical treatment.

Home remedies for acute prostatitis include:

taking warm showers or baths

avoiding activities that put pressure on the prostate, such as bicycling

sitting on a cushion

avoiding alcohol

reducing or avoiding consumption of spicy foods

drinking plenty of fluids that do not contain caffeine

While results have not been scientifically confirmed, some men may wish to try alternative therapies. Some alternative therapies that may alleviate symptoms include:

acupuncture

herbs and supplements

biofeedback

There are a variety of lifestyle changes that may reduce the risks of developing chronic or recurring prostatitis. These include:

reducing stress

using protection during sexual activity

ejaculating at least once a week

avoiding processed foods

eating a healthful diet

protecting against pelvic trauma

maintaining a healthy weight

Complications



Acute prostatitis may cause a blockage of the urethra. When this occurs, a person will experience pain and discomfort in the bladder. If left untreated, a blocked bladder can lead to permanent kidney damage.

Other complications may include:

inflammation of the epididymis, a coiled tube at the back of the testicles

bacteremia, a bacterial infection of the blood

a prostatic abscess, a pus-filled pocket in the prostate

semen abnormalities

infertility

Outlook

Most cases of acute prostatitis will clear up with antibiotic treatment. Some severe cases of infection may require a hospital stay.

There is the chance that acute prostatitis can become chronic. Symptoms of chronic prostatitis may be reduced with diet and lifestyle changes.

Consult a doctor about the best treatment options available, and for advice about lifestyle changes that may help to reduce the risk of developing chronic prostatitis.