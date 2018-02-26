Postcoital bleeding refers to genital bleeding after intercourse. The medical community typically uses this term to describe bleeding from the vagina, a fairly common occurrence caused by a wide range of factors.

An estimated 0.7 to 9 percent of menstruating women experience postcoital bleeding, primarily from the cervix.

The source of this bleeding tends to be more varied in women who are no longer menstruating.

Fast facts on bleeding after sex: The source of the bleeding is different, depending on whether a woman is menstruating.

If vaginal bleeding after sex is related to menstruation, it is not considered postcoital bleeding.

Anyone who engages in sexual intercourse can experience postcoital bleeding.

What are the causes?

Common causes of bleeding after sex include:

Injury



The friction and abrasion of intercourse can easily cause small tears and cuts in sensitive genital tissues.

Childbirth can also cause vaginal tissues to stretch and tear, sometimes making them more vulnerable to injury.

On the first occurrence of sexual intercourse, a small flap of vaginal skin called the hymen is often stretched and broken. The minor bleeding this causes can last 1 to 2 days.

Vaginal dryness

Dryness is among the most common causes of postcoital bleeding. When the skin is dry it becomes extremely vulnerable to damage. Mucus-producing tissues, such as those in the vagina, are especially vulnerable.

Common causes of vaginal dryness include:

Genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) : Once called vaginal atrophy, GSM refers to reduced lubrication, thickness, and elasticity of vaginal tissue.

: Once called vaginal atrophy, GSM refers to reduced lubrication, thickness, and elasticity of vaginal tissue. Ovary damage or removal : Severe accidents that damage the ovaries, or conditions that lead to their removal, destroy the body's biggest source of estrogen.

: Severe accidents that damage the ovaries, or conditions that lead to their removal, destroy the body's biggest source of estrogen. Childbirth and breast-feeding : During pregnancy, estrogen levels are very high. However, they drop almost immediately after childbirth, because estrogen can interfere with the production of breast milk.

: During pregnancy, estrogen levels are very high. However, they drop almost immediately after childbirth, because estrogen can interfere with the production of breast milk. Medications that interfere with estrogen or dehydrate the body : Vaginal dryness can result from taking anti-estrogen medications, cold or flu medications, steroids, sedatives, several antidepressants, and calcium or beta channel blockers.

: Vaginal dryness can result from taking anti-estrogen medications, cold or flu medications, steroids, sedatives, several antidepressants, and calcium or beta channel blockers. Chemicals and other irritants : Allergens and chemicals in hot tubs, pools, products such as laundry detergents, scented lubricants, and condoms can all cause dryness.

: Allergens and chemicals in hot tubs, pools, products such as laundry detergents, scented lubricants, and condoms can all cause dryness. Douching : Douching can irritate and dry vaginal tissues.

: Douching can irritate and dry vaginal tissues. Engaging in intercourse before arousal: During sexual arousal, vaginal tissues secrete natural lubricants, which help to prevent dryness and damaging friction during intercourse.

Infections

Any type of infection can cause inflammation of vaginal tissues, making them more vulnerable to damage. These commonly include yeast infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, cervicitis, vaginitis, and sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Cervical or endometrial polyps or fibroids

Polyps and fibroids are tiny noncancerous growths. They commonly grow on the lining of the cervix or uterus, especially in menstruating people, and can cause pain and bleeding.

Cervical ectropion

Glandular cells from the inside of the cervical canal can abnormally grow on the outside of the cervix. This condition usually clears up without treatment, but it can cause spotting and vaginal bleeding.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis causes endometrial tissues, the tissues that line the uterus, to grow outside of the uterus. This can cause inflammation, usually in the pelvic region and lower abdomen.

Cervical dysplasia

Cervical dysplasia occurs when abnormal, precancerous cells grow in the lining of the cervical canal, which is the opening separating the vagina and uterus. These growths can irritate and eventually damage surrounding tissues, especially during intercourse.

Anatomical abnormalities

Some people have differently shaped reproductive organs, which may increase the likelihood of painful friction and tearing.

Bleeding disorders

Diseases that cause abnormal bleeding or clotting can increase the risk of postcoital bleeding. Blood-thinning medications may also have this effect.

Cancers

Cancers that impact the reproductive system or urogenital tract can alter vaginal tissues and hormone levels, making them more vulnerable to damage. Postcoital bleeding is considered a common symptom of both cervical and uterine cancers.

Risk factors

Common risk factors for postcoital bleeding include:

vaginal dryness

dehydration

aggressive intercourse

immunosuppressant medications

immune conditions

family history of vaginal dryness or inflammation

history of cervical or uterine cancer

being perimenopausal, menopausal, or postmenopausal

sex without the use of condoms

anxiety or reluctance around intercourse and intimacy

lack of sexual experience

exposure to irritant chemicals or allergens

vaginal or uterine infections

douching

diabetes

high blood pressure

Diagnosis



There are no national or international guidelines doctors use to diagnose or manage postcoital bleeding.

Many medical professionals will ask questions about individual and family medical histories and perform a full physical exam.

Additional tests may include:

culture tests for infection

biopsies of abnormal growths and masses

a transvaginal ultrasound

a colposcopy

an endometrial biopsy

blood tests

a pregnancy test

If a doctor can not determine the cause of problematic bleeding, they may refer a woman to a gynecologist.

When to see a doctor

Talk with a doctor any time postcoital bleeding is severe, frequent, or continues for more than a few hours after intercourse.

Also speak with a doctor if postcoital bleeding is accompanied by additional symptoms, including:

vaginal burning or itching

abnormal discharge

intense abdominal pain

nausea, vomiting, or lack of appetite

stinging or burning when urinating or during intercourse

lower back pain

unexplained fatigue and weakness

headaches or lightheadedness

abnormally pale skin

bladder or bowel symptoms

Treatment options

In many cases, there is no single clear cause of postcoital bleeding, so there is no direct course of treatment.

Potential treatment options include:

vaginal moisturizers

antibiotics for infections caused by bacteria, such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia

medications for viral infections

surgical removal, cryotherapy, or electrocautery in cases of cervical ectropion

removal of polyps, especially those that cause significant bleeding or appear abnormal

surgery or therapy for cancer

low-dose vaginal estrogen therapy, in the form of creams, suppositories, or rings, for vaginal dryness

Bleeding after sex during pregnancy

Pregnancy, childbirth, and breast-feeding all cause major hormonal changes, most of which can make vaginal tissues more prone to damage. During pregnancy, minor bleeding during or after intercourse is common.

Talk with a doctor about any form of heavy or prolonged bleeding during early pregnancy. Seek immediate medical care for bleeding during the late pregnancy, as it can be a sign of preterm labor.

Prevention



Staying hydrated may help to reduce postcoital bleeding. Staying hydrated may help to reduce postcoital bleeding.

Minor postcoital bleeding can often not be prevented. However, the following actions tend to greatly reduce the severity and frequency of bleeding.

Prevention tips include:

staying hydrated

using water- or silicon-based lubricants during foreplay and intercourse

avoiding aggressive sexual acts

using vaginal moisturizers on a daily basis

avoiding scented or flavored feminine products

always using condoms, especially when engaging with different sexual partners

talking with sexual partners about anxieties and reluctance surrounding intercourse

trying to become aroused before engaging in intercourse

seeking medical advice and treatment for suspected infections

In addition, a person can use herbal supplements that have been scientifically shown to help reduce vaginal dryness and GSM symptoms. Some of these supplements include black cohosh, vitamin E, omega-3, and oil of primrose.

It may also be beneficial to consume foods rich in plant estrogens or phytoestrogens.

Foods rich in phytoestrogens include:

flax

lentils

oats

almonds

walnuts

olive oil

alfalfa

apples

grapes

carrots

sesame seeds

sunflower seeds

Takeaway

Bleeding after sexual intercourse is a common occurrence, especially in people who are no longer menstruating or who have ovarian conditions.

In people who are menstruating, postcoital bleeding normally stops on its own. However, severe, chronic, or complicated cases require medical attention.

People who experience postcoital bleeding during periods of hormonal changes, such as menopause, pregnancy, or breast-feeding, should also talk with a doctor.