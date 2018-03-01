A current analysis of several studies investigates whether people with heart failure who get vaccinated in the flu season are less exposed to the risk of premature death.

In 2018, influenza has taken its toll on the United States population, and the spread of flu viruses is still going strong.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explain, “[T]his flu season continues to be particularly challenging ,” with “influenza activity […] still on the rise overall.”

One group of people particularly at risk during the flu season are people who live with heart disease, as they are in danger of developing serious complications related to influenza.

Among the heart conditions that put people at increased risk during the flu season is heart failure, in which the heart is either unable to pump enough blood toward the arteries or it cannot fill with enough blood.

Scientists from the Nagoya City University Graduate School of Medical Sciences in Nagoya, Japan, have now conducted an analysis of pre-existing studies related to the connection between the risk of all-cause death among those with heart failure and inoculation against seasonal flu strains.

The recent findings — which will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 67th Annual Scientific Session, due to be held in Orlando, FL — imply that the risk of all-cause mortality among people with heart failure in the flu season is slashed by half after vaccination against influenza.