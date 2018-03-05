A rash on the inner thigh is a fairly widespread complaint. The lack of heat and airflow around the inner thighs allow bacteria and other germs to flourish. This area is also easily irritated by friction or contact with clothing.

This article lists 11 common causes of a rash on the inner thigh, along with possible treatment options and preventive techniques.

Symptoms



A rash on the inner thigh resembles rashes in other areas of the body. Accompanying symptoms can include:

blisters

burning sensations

discomfort

itchiness

oozing from the lesions

pain

red bumps

scaly patches

The rash may become more irritated if the thighs rub together or if a person is wearing tight clothing on the legs.

Causes

There are many possible reasons for an inner thigh rash. Both women and men are susceptible to inner thigh rashes, although the causes may vary between the sexes.

Potential causes include:

1. Atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis, more commonly known as eczema, causes red, itchy, and dry skin. The condition is more common in children, although it can occur at any age.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, an estimated 10 to 20 percent of children worldwide have eczema, while just 1 to 3 percent of adults do.

Eczema may begin in the creases of the elbows or knees, but it often spreads to other areas of the body, including the inner thighs.

Over time, this skin condition may cause:

a leathery appearance

dry skin

lightening or darkening of the skin

permanent bumps

2. Chafing

The inner thighs are especially prone to chafing because they can rub against one another or be irritated by clothing and pantyhose. Physical activities, such as running, may also lead to chafing.

Chafing is characterized by redness and blistering, although these symptoms should clear up once the cause of the chafing is addressed.

3. Contact dermatitis

Contact dermatitis causes a rash to flare up following skin exposure to an irritant (irritant contact dermatitis) or an allergen (allergic contact dermatitis).

Irritant contact dermatitis may be caused by a variety of substances, including:

bleach

detergents

fragrances

soap

Allergic contact dermatitis is less common and results from exposure to substances such as:

latex

nickel

poison ivy

The inner thighs may be especially prone to contact dermatitis because they come into close contact with clothing and detergents on a regular basis.

4. Heat rash

Heat rash, also known as miliaria or prickly heat, occurs when the pores become blocked and trap the sweat in the skin. Although it can be itchy and irritating, this skin rash is not dangerous.

It appears as tiny bumps on the skin and can affect any area of the body, from the back and chest to the groin and inner thighs. Symptoms usually resolve once the skin cools down.

Heat rash occurs in hot and humid environments and most commonly affects infants, children, and people on bedrest.

5. Hidradenitis suppurativa

This rare rash presents as blackheads or pimple-like bumps under the skin that may burst and ooze pus. It occurs where skin rubs against skin, so it is common in the inner thighs, groin, and armpits.

The cause of this condition is unknown, but it is most common in:

people who are overweight or obese

people who smoke

Hidradenitis suppurativa also affects three times more women than men

6. Jock itch

Despite the name, anyone can get jock itch, not just athletes. It is more common in men than women because men tend to sweat more, especially around the groin.

Caused by the same fungus that leads to athlete's foot, jock itch can itch, burn, and cause a flaky and scaly rash on the genitals, inner thighs, and buttocks.

This rash is highly contagious, especially through direct contact or by sharing towels or other items.

7. Pityriasis rosea



This common rash often appears in the spring and fall, with symptoms including small, scaly patches on the thighs, neck, upper arms, back, or chest.

Approximately 75 percent of all cases of pityriasis rosea begin with a "herald patch," which is a single oval, scaly patch, followed within 2 weeks by more patches.

The condition affects women more than men and is more common in younger people. It rarely affects those over 60.

The cause of pityriasis rosea is not known, but the rash usually disappears completely within a few months.

8. Razor burn

Razor burn is caused by shaving, especially with unclean or dull razor blades, or when using improper shaving techniques.

Razor burn can develop on any part of the body that is shaved.

9. Swimmer's itch

Swimmer's itch, medically known as cercarial dermatitis, is an allergic reaction to certain parasites that live in some lakes, ponds, and oceans.

Symptoms include tingling or burning skin, reddish pimples, and small blisters that arise within days of swimming in infected water. Most cases do not require medical attention unless symptoms persist or get worse.

Swimmer's itch can occur anywhere in the world but occurs more often during the summer months. However, there is no risk of getting swimmer's itch from properly chlorinated pools.

STIs and inner thigh rashes

Some sexually transmitted infections (STIs) may cause a rash on the inner thigh. These include:

10. Genital herpes

More than 1 out of every 6 Americans aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes. There is no cure for the condition, and many people with the virus do not have symptoms, although they can still spread the STI to others.

Symptoms include itchy and painful red bumps or blisters on the genitals, buttocks, and inner thighs.

11. Secondary syphilis

Syphilis is easy to treat in its early stages, but it can lead to serious complications when left untreated.

Initial symptoms include sores around the genitals or anus. At the second stage, known as secondary syphilis, its symptoms include fever and a skin rash that may appear on any part of the body, including the inner thighs.

Diagnosis

If the rash is accompanied by other symptoms, such as fever or pain, a person should see a doctor.

The underlying cause of a rash on the inner thighs will be diagnosed based on:

a visual examination of the rash

a person's medical history

any other symptoms

In some cases, a sample of the rash may be sent for further testing. Some people may be referred to a dermatologist (a doctor who specializes in skin disorders).

Treatment

The recommended treatment will depend on the cause of the rash. Not all rashes will require intervention, as they may clear up on their own.

When treatment is necessary, options include:

Medications

Several over-the-counter and prescription medications are available to treat a rash on the inner thigh, including:

antibiotics for some STDs and other infections

antifungals for cases of jock itch

antihistamines for itching

topical or oral steroids to decrease inflammation

Home remedies



An oatmeal bath may help to soothe the symptoms of a rash.

Depending on the type of inner thigh rash, one or more of the following home remedies may help:

Cold compress . Placing a cool, wet compress on the rash can reduce itching and inflammation. Gently pat the skin dry after use. Repeat as often as necessary.

. Placing a cool, wet compress on the rash can reduce itching and inflammation. Gently pat the skin dry after use. Repeat as often as necessary. Oatmeal bath . Oatmeal is a common remedy for skin complaints. Research suggests that it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe itchy and irritated skin.

. Oatmeal is a common remedy for skin complaints. Research suggests that it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may soothe itchy and irritated skin. Tea tree oil . Some research suggests that tea tree oil is more effective in controlling allergic contact dermatitis than other treatments, such as zinc oxide and clobetasone butyrate. It was not shown to be effective for irritant contact dermatitis. Tea tree oil can be added to a cold compress or applied to the skin if diluted with a carrier oil.

. Some research suggests that tea tree oil is more effective in controlling allergic contact dermatitis than other treatments, such as zinc oxide and clobetasone butyrate. It was not shown to be effective for irritant contact dermatitis. Tea tree oil can be added to a cold compress or applied to the skin if diluted with a carrier oil. Natural astringents . Some people use natural astringents to ease the symptoms of razor burn and other itchy rashes. Products include apple cider vinegar, chilled black tea, and witch hazel extract.

. Some people use natural astringents to ease the symptoms of razor burn and other itchy rashes. Products include apple cider vinegar, chilled black tea, and witch hazel extract. Avoid irritants and allergens. Rashes that are caused by contact dermatitis will often clear up once the irritating substance is removed.

Prevention

To avoid getting an inner thigh rash:

Stay cool . Hot, sweaty skin can provide a breeding ground for bacteria or fungi. It can also cause heat rash.

. Hot, sweaty skin can provide a breeding ground for bacteria or fungi. It can also cause heat rash. Keep the skin dry . Drying the skin thoroughly after bathing and removing sweaty clothes after workouts can help prevent a rash.

. Drying the skin thoroughly after bathing and removing sweaty clothes after workouts can help prevent a rash. Shower with temperate water . Water that is too hot may cause heat rash or make other skin conditions worse.

. Water that is too hot may cause heat rash or make other skin conditions worse. Maintain a healthy weight . Certain rashes, including those caused by chafing, are more common in people who are overweight.

. Certain rashes, including those caused by chafing, are more common in people who are overweight. Avoid sharing towels . The risk of getting certain contagious conditions, including jock itch, can be reduced by not sharing towels, clothing, and other items.

. The risk of getting certain contagious conditions, including jock itch, can be reduced by not sharing towels, clothing, and other items. Use proper shaving techniques . Avoid using dull or dirty blades, never dry shave, and always shave in the direction of hair growth.

. Avoid using dull or dirty blades, never dry shave, and always shave in the direction of hair growth. Quit smoking . Tobacco use can increase the risk of getting certain rashes, such as hidradenitis suppurativa.

. Tobacco use can increase the risk of getting certain rashes, such as hidradenitis suppurativa. Abstain or take care with sex. Reduce the risk of getting an STI by using latex condoms, getting tested regularly for STIs, and ensuring all sexual partners have also been recently tested and are STI-free. Note that condoms cannot fully protect against genital herpes or syphilis.

Outlook

A rash on the inner thigh is a common symptom that can have many underlying causes. Most cases of inner thigh rash are not serious, but it is important to see a doctor to determine the exact cause and to receive appropriate treatments.

Many medical and home remedies will effectively treat an inner thigh rash. Some rashes may not require any treatment at all, as they will resolve on their own with time.

Furthermore, by using the preventive techniques listed above, many cases of inner thigh rash can be avoided in the first instance.