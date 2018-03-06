New research reveals that high concentrations of resveratrol — a compound that is found in red wine and chocolate — can stop poxviruses from multiplying in human cells.

Researchers working at Kansas State University in Manhattan as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested various concentrations of resveratrol in human cells infected with the vaccinia virus.

This is a close relative of the virus that causes smallpox and it also formed the vaccine that eradicated the deadly human disease.

At high concentrations, resveratrol stopped vaccinia from multiplying itself in the early phase of infection, thereby preventing the virus from spreading to other cells.

The concentrations of resveratrol that the researchers used were much higher than those that occur naturally in food.

The team also found that resveratrol had a similar effect on monkeypox, which is a deadly and contagious poxvirus that has caused outbreaks in Africa.

These two sets of results suggest that resveratrol “has a good chance of inhibiting all poxviruses,” says first study author Dr. Shuai Cao, who researches resveratrol and its effect on viruses in the Division of Biology at Kansas State University.

The authors report their findings in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology.