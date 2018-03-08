Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system turns against healthy cells in the central nervous system, attacking myelin, or the “coating” around nerve cells. Scientists now investigate a key factor that may influence the chance of developing this condition.

People living with multiple sclerosis (MS) tend to experience a progressively decreased quality of life , as the condition — which is characterized by fatigue, impaired balance and coordination, and vision problems — takes hold.

Though its exact causes are unclear, known risk factors for developing MS are genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors.

Some of these include sex (women are likelier to be diagnosed with MS than men), smoking habits, and low overall levels of vitamin D.

Now, researchers from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada have uncovered a factor that may help to lower the risk of MS: where individuals (women, in particular) spent their childhood and early adulthood.

In a paper published yesterday in the journal Neurology, Helen Tremlett and colleagues found that spending a lot of time in sunny climates early on in life may help to protect against the onset of MS later on.

Although geographical latitude was known to contribute to the risk of MS, because lack of sufficient exposure to sunlight can determine a deficit of vitamin D, this is the first time that researchers have studied the impact of this factor throughout a person’s lifetime.

“While previous studies have shown that more sun exposure may contribute to a lower risk of MS,” says Tremlett, “our study went further, looking at exposure over a person’s life span.”