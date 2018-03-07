The results of two new studies — both published in the journal Neuron — suggest that the brain’s immune cells may hold the key to future treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

Your brain contains immune cells called microglia, which can be boosted to clear up Alzheimer's-related brain damage, suggests new research.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 5 million people in the United States, and the condition ranks as the 6th leading cause of death in the country.

Among a range of other hallmarks, Alzheimer’s is characterized by neurological damage that is thought to be caused by plaques from a “sticky” protein called beta-amyloid.

Beta-amyloid is normally found in the membrane around nerve cells, but when it clumps together into small lumps or plaques between neurons, it can stop them from communicating with each other and impair brain function.

For years, researchers have been trying to understand exactly how the production of beta-amyloid triggers the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Some researchers have even tried to develop anti-beta-amyloid drugs, but clinical trials of these pharmacological interventions have largely proven unsuccessful.

Now, researchers led by Prof. Huaxi Xu — the director of the Neuroscience Initiative at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Research Institute in La Jolla, CA — offer a potential new strategy for eradicating the excessive buildup of the brain protein.