Antihistamines, commonly available over the counter and used to treat allergies, may contribute to male infertility, according to the results of a new systematic review.

The authors of the new paper argue that more studies examining this link are required, and they suggest that people be warned about overusing these drugs.

Study co-author Dr. Carolina Mondillo and team have reported their results in the journal Reproduction.

Histamine is a molecule that the body produces when the immune system is activated by a perceived threat.

Histamines attempt to remove allergens from the body by inducing sneezing, itching, or making the eyes water.

This is part of the standard defense system of the body — but in some people, the immune system overreacts to triggers such as pollen, pet dander, or dust, and it prompts histamines to create excessive sneezing or eye-watering, as with hay fever.

Antihistamines are the most commonly used medicine for reducing these symptoms. However, as well as acting on histamine, antihistamines have also been found to affect other areas of health, creating unwanted side effects linked to sleep-wake behavior, sexual function, and fertility.

Because allergies are becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries, antihistamine use is also increasing, so it is important that scientists and doctors better understand any side effects tied to these over-the-counter drugs.