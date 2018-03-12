Alzheimer’s — a progressive, neurodegenerative condition — is characterized by memory loss and cognitive impairments. Early warning signs include confusion regarding habitual tasks and severe changes to behavior. But are there any less intuitive signals to watch out for?

Share on Pinterest Older people who feel excessively sleepy during the daytime may be more prone to Alzheimer’s.

Some recent studies have paid a lot of attention to the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias before the onset of more telling symptoms, such as memory loss.

Understanding the early alarm bells might allow us to target the basic risk factors before it gets the chance to set in, since Alzheimer’s has no cure and treatments currently focus on the management of symptoms.

Some unintuitive signals linked to the risk of Alzheimer’s that researchers have identified over the past few months include loss of the sense of smell and impaired hearing.

Now, specialists are asking whether there might be other avenues for exploration when it comes to early warning signs. A new study led by Prashanthi Vemuri — from the Department of Radiology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN — suggests that older people who struggle with excessive sleepiness during the daytime may be at risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

This may not be an altogether new idea, but beyond pointing out this correlation, the researchers involved with the new study aim to better understand the possible mechanisms behind it.