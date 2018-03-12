Do you have problems sleeping but you don’t know why? A new study may provide some answers. Researchers have discovered specific genes that could make us more susceptible to insomnia.

What is more, the researchers — led by Murray Stein, of the University of California, San Diego — found that these genes may also be tied to mental health disorders and metabolic heath conditions.

Stein and team recently published the results of their study in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.

It is recommended that for optimal health and well-being, adults get around 7–9 hours of sleep every night.

However, many of us do not meet this recommendation; around 50–70 million adults in the United States have some form of sleep disorder, with insomnia being the most common.

Insomnia is characterized by trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. It is estimated that around 30 percent of adults in the U.S. have short-term insomnia. Around 10 percent of U.S. adults have chronic insomnia, which is defined as sleep problems that persist for at least 1 month.