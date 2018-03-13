A type of antibiotic used in treating bacterial infections has been tied to many adverse health events, leading specialists to advise caution in the prescription of these drugs. Recent evidence now confirms that they increase the risk of aortic disease, which is a condition that damages the main artery of the human body.

Share on Pinterest Fluoroquinolones, a type of antibiotic, could endanger vascular health.

Fluoroquinolones are a type of antibiotic sometimes prescribed in the treatment of various bacterial infections, from bacterial sinusitis to urinary tract infections.

Howevery, they have been flagged as bringing potentially dangerous side effects.

So, in 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “approved safety labeling changes […] to enhance warnings about their association with disabling and potentially permanent side effects and to limit their use.”

Recent longitudinal studies linked the use of these antibiotics with a significantly increased risk of aortic disease, which is a vascular condition wherein the aorta — the body’s main blood-carrying vessel — is affected.

Aortic disease is characterized either by aneurism (when the artery dilates) or dissection (when it ruptures), and both of these events can be life-threatening.

A new study — led by researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Lund University (both of which are in Sweden), and the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark — has now confirmed some of these worrying associations.

However, lead researcher Björn Pasternak — from the Department of Medicine at the Karolinska Institutet — says that there’s a ray of hope amid the general doom and gloom.

“Our results confirm the findings in the previous studies but suggest that the increased risk is not as pronounced as indicated by those studies.” Björn Pasternak