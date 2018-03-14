Back pain after eating is often the result of referred pain. This is pain that originates in one area of the body and radiates to another. Several problems can cause back pain after eating, ranging from poor posture to ulcers.

Read on to learn more about back pain after eating and a variety of treatments.

Causes

The following issues can lead to back pain after eating:

1. Allergies and intolerances



Inflammation and back pain may be caused by dairy, gluten, and sugar. Inflammation and back pain may be caused by dairy, gluten, and sugar.

People with allergies or intolerances to certain foods may experience inflammation after eating them. If they already have back pain, the inflammation can make symptoms worse.

Examples of foods that may trigger inflammation and back pain include:

alcohol

dairy

gluten

peanuts

sugar

Some foods can aggravate underlying conditions, resulting in back pain. For example, very spicy foods can cause heartburn, making back pain worse.

2. Gallbladder inflammation and gallstones

The gallbladder is a pear-shaped organ that sits below the liver. It stores and releases bile, a fluid that helps the body to digest fats.

The gallbladder can become inflamed, especially if hard deposits known as gallstones are present. Eating fatty foods can trigger a gallbladder attack, in which the organ becomes inflamed and causes pain.

Typical symptoms of a gallbladder attack include nausea and severe pain in the upper abdomen. This pain may radiate to the back.

3. Heart attack

Back pain can signal a heart attack, especially if accompanied by symptoms such as:

chest pain

lightheadedness

nausea

pain in the arm, jaw, or neck

sweating

According to the American Heart Association, women are more likely than men to experience atypical heart attack symptoms. These may include:

back pain

pressure in the upper back

dizziness

pain in the abdomen

shortness of breath

It should be noted that women do not always have chest pain when experiencing heart problems.

4. Heartburn

Back pain after eating may result from heartburn, a digestive condition characterized by burning pain in the chest. It is estimated that over 15 million Americans experience heartburn every day.

Other symptoms may include a sour taste in the mouth, a sore throat, and a cough. Certain foods may trigger heartburn symptoms, including:

alcohol

caffeine

chocolate

spicy foods

tomatoes

Experiencing heartburn more than twice a week may indicate gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which can lead to ulcers if not properly managed.

5. Kidney infection



A kidney infection may cause vomiting, fever, nausea, and back pain. A kidney infection may cause vomiting, fever, nausea, and back pain.

A kidney infection can cause back pain, as well as:

abdominal pain

blood in the urine

a burning sensation while urinating

chills

fever

frequent urination

nausea

urinary urgency

vomiting

Symptoms are typically present throughout the day, though some people may notice them more after eating. Anyone who suspects that they have a kidney infection should seek medical attention to prevent complications.

6. Pancreatitis

The pancreas is an organ that participates in digestion and blood sugar regulation. Inflammmation of the pancreas is known as pancreatitis. Symptoms include:

abdominal pain that gets worse after eating

back pain

a fast pulse

fever

nausea

vomiting

Authors of a 2013 study report that approximately 70 percent of pancreatitis cases are caused by long-term, heavy alcohol consumption.

7. Poor posture

Bad posture is a common cause of back pain. A person who is hunched over during meals may experience this pain after eating.

Poor posture while sitting, standing, or working at a desk can also lead to back pain at any time of the day.

8. Ulcer

An ulcer in the stomach or esophagus may lead to pain that radiates to the back. Other ulcer symptoms include:

belching

bloating

a burning pain in the stomach

feeling full after eating

gas

heartburn

nausea

Infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) often causes ulcers. They may also be caused by long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or naproxen sodium (Aleve).

Spicy or acidic foods can make ulcer symptoms worse.

Treatment

Treatment for back pain after eating depends on the underlying cause. Common treatments are listed below.

Dietary changes



Alcohol may trigger symptoms of heartburn, ulcers, or food intolerances. Alcohol may trigger symptoms of heartburn, ulcers, or food intolerances.

If back pain results from heartburn, ulcers, or food intolerances, it may be helpful to remove trigger foods from the diet.

Trigger foods vary from person to person, but common culprits include:

alcohol

bread and gluten

caffeine

chocolate

peanuts

spicy foods

sugary foods

tomatoes

To identify trigger foods, it may be helpful to keep a food diary or work with a dietitian.

Medications

Medications used to treat back pain after eating will vary significantly, depending on the problem. For example:

Antibiotics can treat kidney infections and H. pylori infections.

Pain relievers may control symptoms of pancreatitis and gallbladder inflammation, when these cases are mild.

Proton pump inhibitors and acid blockers can help to treat heartburn, GERD, and ulcers.

Physical therapy and exercise

Physical therapists are able to correct poor posture. They may recommend stretches and exercises to help strengthen the core muscles and support the back and spine.

Exercises practiced in yoga, Pilates, and tai chi may be particularly beneficial.

Other treatment

If a doctor cannot identify the cause of back pain after eating, try common remedies for generalized back pain. These include resting, applying ice and taking pain relievers.

Prevention

Here are some tips to prevent back pain after eating:

exercising regularly, to keep muscles strong and prevent poor posture

sitting up straight when eating or sitting at a desk, and use lower back support if necessary

avoiding foods that trigger heartburn and intolerances

reducing stress to avoid irritating ulcers and contributing to muscular tension

limiting alcohol consumption

avoiding fatty, spicy, or sugary foods

addressing underlying medical conditions and infections without delay

When to see a doctor

Anyone with persistent or worsening back pain should speak to a doctor.

Seek prompt medical treatment if the pain is accompanied by symptoms such as:

burning pain while urinating, or other urinary symptoms

black or tarry stools, which suggest an ulcer

Contact emergency services if back pain is accompanied by any of the following symptoms of a cardiac event:

chest pain

dizziness or lightheadedness

nausea

pain in the abdomen, arm, jaw, or neck

shortness of breath

sweating

Takeaway

Back pain after eating is usually the result of referred pain from another area of the body, and it is not always a cause for concern.

However, if the pain persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, it is important to see a doctor.

Most causes of back pain after eating can be easily treated with medication, lifestyle changes, and dietary modifications.