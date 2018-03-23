Scientists have designed a way to precisely monitor the food we eat using a sensor on our tooth. No longer will we be able to get away with that bag of chips when no one’s looking. Share on Pinterest A stick-on sensor might soon be able to monitor your food intake. The links between diet and health are deep and complex. In their simplest terms, we know that we should eat more fresh food and much less processed, salty, fatty, sugary, and delicious food. However, in the real world, there are plenty of shades of gray in-between. Because scientists now know that diet is a very important factor in health, getting to grips with what we eat, how much we eat, and when we eat it is of growing importance. Currently, methods to track people’s diets are fairly unreliable. The most commonly used practice is a good old-fashioned food diary. However, even if someone is trying to fill it out honestly, it is easy to make errors. For instance, you might forget that you had four beers rather than three. Also, it’s notoriously difficult to keep track of how many cookies you devoured during last night’s midnight snack. Similarly, if someone writes “portion of fries” in their food diary, it’s anyone’s guess as to how much salt was sprinkled on top, or even how big a “portion” of fries is.

Technology with teeth Aside from food diaries, other methods of tracking food consumption have been tried. These alternative methods include mouthguard-based electrochemical sensors, which are as cumbersome to use as they are to type the name of. Share on Pinterest The tooth-mounted sensor in action.

Image credit: Fiorenzo Omenetto, Ph.D., Tufts University Importantly, they need to be wired up, and they are therefore no use in a real-world situation — nobody is going to visit a restaurant with wires dangling out of their mouths (especially if it’s a first date). Other in-mouth efforts to track dietary data have suffered rapid degradation. This is because the mouth is a relatively hostile environment for technology and makes swift work of electrical components. A new invention from scientists at the Tufts University School of Engineering in Medford, MA, might provide the seed of a solution to this problem. They have designed a tiny, wireless sensor that can be attached to a tooth. It’s just 2 millimeters square and can flexibly conform and bond to the naturally lumpy and bumpy surface of a tooth. The sensor can collect information about a person’s consumption of salt, glucose, and alcohol as it enters the mouth. Data can be reported in real time. In their paper — which will soon be published in the journal Advanced Materials — the researchers talk of future adaptations that will allow the sensor to detect a whole host of chemicals and nutrients. Also, by picking up chemicals in saliva, it might be able to rate stress levels, among other physiological states.