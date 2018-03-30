The long-term effects of stroke are relatively well-documented. However, a new study published in the journal Neurology finds that the impact runs much deeper than just the physical. Share on Pinterest Recovering from stroke is more than just physical, according to a new study. The most common type of stroke is an ischemic stroke, in which blood supply to parts of the brain is blocked, often by a blood clot. These account for 87 percent of all strokes. Because the neural tissue is starved of oxygen and nutrients, it dies, causing a range of long-lasting effects. The types of function that are disrupted depend on the region of brain that is affected, and the severity of the disruption will depend on how much tissue is damaged. Although every stroke is different, there are certain after effects that commonly occur, including paralysis (often on one side of the body), weakness, vision and memory problems, and difficulty with speech.

Looking deeper into stroke Study author Dr. Irene L. Katzan, from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, wanted to find out more about the aftermath of stroke. She explains what drove her to investigate stroke survivors in more detail and what she wanted to achieve. “After a stroke, people who have only mild disability can often have ‘hidden’ problems that can really affect their quality of life. And, for people with more disability, what bothers them the most? Problems with sleep? Depression? Fatigue?” “Not many studies have asked people how they feel about these problems,” she explains, “and we doctors have often focused just on physical disability or whether they have another stroke.” To examine these queries, Dr. Katzan — also a member of the American Academy of Neurology — investigated more than 1,000 people who had had an ischemic stroke. The results were published this week. The participants were asked some questions regarding their physical functioning and other, more psychological factors, such as anxiety, fatigue, sleep issues, cognitive skills (such as planning and organizing), how much their pain levels affect their life, and how happy they are with their current social activities and roles. The questionnaires were completed, on average, 100 days after the stroke, and around 25 percent of participants needed help to complete this task.