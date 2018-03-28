Simply put, scientists have discovered a new organ. Previously overlooked by the standard techniques of visualizing the human anatomy, this new anatomic structure may play a key role in the functioning of all major tissues and organs, as well as in cancer metastasis and inflammatory illnesses.

Humans are made mostly of water. In fact, approximately 75 percent of an infant’s body mass and up to 60 percent of that of an adult is made up of water.

To store all this liquid, our bodies devised clever ways of compartmentalizing. The “interstitial space” is one such compartment.

The interstitial space stores extracellular fluid between the cells and is the main source of lymph, which is the clear fluid crucial for our body’s ability to fight off infections.

Medical professionals have long known about the interstitium, a network of tissue generally known to reside within the lungs, and about the interstitial space, which stores fluid.

But now, for the first time, researchers — co-led by Dr. Neil Theise, a professor in the Department of Pathology at New York University’s School of Medicine in New York City — defines the interstitium as an actual organ, and it is one of the largest in the human body.