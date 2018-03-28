I like to think I’m a fairly mellow person, but there’s one thing that I simply cannot tolerate: “phubbing.” If you don’t know what that means, it occurs when someone snubs you in favor of their cell phone. Irritating, right? According to a new study, it seems that my hatred of this 21st-century phenomenon is not unreasonable.

Share on Pinterest Phubbing can have a negative impact on relationship satisfaction.

Researchers reveal that being “phubbed” can negatively impact our sense of belongingness, which can lead to a reduction in relationship satisfaction with the offending “phubber.”

If you have ever been phubbed, these findings won’t come as a surprise.

If you’re not sure that you have been the victim of phubbing — or a “phubbee” — ask yourself whether you’ve ever been in this scenario:

You’re having lunch with a friend. As you’re spilling your heart about, say, a relationship problem, your friend’s cell phone buzzes. Suddenly, their attention is diverted, and they proceed to pick up their phone and respond to a text.

How would this make you feel? Irritated? Ignored? I’ve been in this situation, and it actually made me question whether my “friend” really cared; my feelings were swept to one side, and her cell phone took priority.

Of course, there are times when this type of behavior can be overlooked; the “phubber” may have to answer a call from a babysitter, or there might be a family emergency. Unless there is a very good reason for paying attention to one’s cell phone instead of engaging in face-to-face conversation, then, in my opinion, phubbers are simply rude.

However, with more than three quarters of us now owning a smartphone, phubbing is a common occurrence — so much so that researchers have taken to studying the phone-nomenon (sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

As an example, a study published in 2016 found that more than 17 percent of us phub at least four times every day. You know who you are.