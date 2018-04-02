People with prostate cancer may soon be able to decrease their daily dose of medicine and avoid side effects simply by taking the drug with food, rather than on an empty stomach. Share on Pinterest Taking Zytiga after having eaten may increase its effectiveness. This is the central claim of a new study recently published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, which also suggests that this approach could cut costs of an expensive cancer treatment by 75 percent. Abiraterone acetate (Zytiga) was approved in 2011 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. It has to be taken with prednisone to minimize the risk of side effects affecting the digestive system. However, it is currently the standard medicine for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. However, with the recommended 1-month dose of Zytiga coming in at $8,000–$11,000, it is an expensive drug. Many people with prostate cancer take Zytiga for 2–3 years, so the costs associated with their treatment can run into hundreds of thousands. Currently, it is recommended that people take four 250-milligram Zytiga pills when they wake up, but that they should not eat any food overnight or eat breakfast for at least 1 hour after taking the medicine. According to study co-author Russell Szmuletwitz, who is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, IL, “[T]his schedule is not only inconvenient for patients, it’s also wasteful, in several ways.”

‘Effective but expensive’ A recent review of Zytiga in the New England Journal of Medicine hailed the drug for representing “a new standard of care for metastatic disease,” but the article’s authors also warned that the “duration and cost of treatment may influence clinical decision-making.” Prof. Szmuletwitz’s colleague Prof. Mark Ratain — who is the director of the Center for Personalized Therapeutics at the University of Chicago Medicine — believes that this $10,000-per-month cost of treatment represents “a textbook example of what we now call ‘financial toxicity.'” “At least three quarters of this expensive drug is wasted,” continues Prof. Ratain. “It’s excreted and flushed away.” Profs. Szmulewitz and Ratain designed their randomized clinical trial to investigate whether there is a more efficient, less expensive way to use Zytiga. They already knew that Zytiga has a greater “food effect” than any other marketed treatment. This means that the amount of the drug that is absorbed and enters a person’s bloodstream can be multiplied if it is taken with an appropriate meal. For Zytiga, this means that if the drug is taken with a 300-calorie meal, the person will absorb four to five times the amount of drug compared with if they had taken it with no food, as is currently clinically recommended. If a person takes Zytiga with an 825-calorie meal, the absorption can be multiplied by a factor of 10.