Macrophages are cells that play a key role in inflammation. And now, new research — led by Trinity College Dublin in Ireland — has found a previously unknown process that can switch off the production of inflammatory factors in macrophages. Share on Pinterest Scientists find an ‘off-switch’ for inflammation in macrophages (depicted here). The researchers suggest that the new discovery improves our understanding of inflammation and infection. They hope that it will lead to new treatments for inflammatory diseases such as heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease. Their recent discovery concerns a molecule known as itaconate, which macrophages produce from glucose. Previous studies had already shown that the molecule helps to regulate macrophage function, but precisely how it did so was unclear. “It is well known,” explains co-senior study author Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry from Trinity College Dublin, “that macrophages cause inflammation, but we have just found that they can be coaxed to make a biochemical called itaconate.” Using human cells and mouse models, he and his colleagues found that the production of itaconate was similar to activating an “off-switch, on the macrophage, cooling the heat of inflammation in a process never before described.” The researchers report their findings in a paper now published in the journal Nature.

Inflammation and macrophages Inflammation is a series of biochemical responses launched by the immune system when it detects something that might cause harm. We can see and feel it when we get a splinter in our finger, for example; the wound area swells, reddens, throbs, and becomes painful. As the process of inflammation unfolds, groups of different cells release substances that, in turn, trigger a range of responses. For example, they cause blood vessels to expand and become permeable so that more blood and defense cells can reach the site of injury, and they irritate nerves so that pain messages travel to the brain. However, this powerful defense system can also be triggered when the immune system attacks healthy cells and tissue by mistake. This gives rise to inflammatory diseases that can last for many years — sometimes even a lifetime. Macrophages are diverse cells that are involved in many important processes in the body, including inflammation. Their name comes from the Greek for “big eaters,” because they ingest and process dead cells, debris, and foreign materials.