Astronauts live in a practically weightless environment, scientifically known as microgravity. The effects of microgravity on the human body are various and fascinating – some of them damaging, some redeeming. New research finds a therapeutic purpose for the impact of microgravity on human stem cells.

From the brain shifting upward to muscles shrinking, veins swelling, and astronauts’ faces getting puffy, the effects of microgravity on the human body are fascinating, to say the least.

But how do weightless conditions affect the heart? Because this vital organ doesn’t need to pump as much blood throughout the body as it would under gravity, over time, blood vessels tend to become less elastic and thicker, which raises the risk of heart disease.

As a counterpoint to these negative consequences, however, scientists are uncovering more and more potentially therapeutic effects of spaceflight on the human heart.

For instance, studies have shown that microgravity simulated in the lab affects progenitor heart cells differently depending on their age. Progenitor cells are “early descendants of stem cells that can differentiate to form one or more kinds of cell.”

Other studies on embryonic mouse cells have shown that simulating spaceflight affects the stemness and differentiation of stem cells, helping them to differentiate more quickly into cardiac muscle cells .

So, researchers from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, CA, wondered if stem cells thus modified could be used for cardiac repair.

To answer this question, Jonathan Baio and colleagues simulated the molecular changes that would happen under microgravity and explored their implications for boosting the therapeutic potential of cardiovascular progenitor cells.

The researchers published their findings in a special issue of the journal Stem Cells and Development.