New research, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, may have found the reason why chronic exposure to stress is so intimately linked with obesity. The answer lies in the relationship between fat cells and the timing of stress hormones.

The fact that stress results in weight gain may be known to many, but new research shows why and how this occurs.

Researchers led by Mary Teruel, assistant professor of chemical and systems biology at Stanford University School of Medicine in California, were puzzled by an otherwise natural — and well-known— process through which our body produces fat cells.

In the human body, so-called precursor, or progenitor cells — that is, the intermediate state between an undifferentiated stem cell and a fully differentiated one — turn into fat cells, leading to weight gain.

A healthy person turns no more than 1 percent of their precursor cells into fat cells, and does so when triggered by hormones called glucocorticoids.

Glucocorticoids are natural steroid hormones produced by the human body to alleviate inflammation. As Teruel and colleagues explain in their paper, a person’s glucocorticoids levels naturally rise and fall throughout the day, a cycle regulated by our circadian rhythms.

But these hormones can also be boosted by external stimuli, such as short- or long-term stress. The senior investigator of the new research, however, found this dynamic intriguing.

“Why aren’t we drowning in fat every time glucocorticoid levels go high in the morning due to normal circadian rhythms or when our glucocorticoid levels spike when we exercise or go from a warm building out into the cold?” Teruel asked herself.

“And why is losing the normal rhythm of glucocorticoid secretion — such as in conditions of chronic stress, jet lag, and sleep disruption in shift-workers — so linked to obesity?”

Such questions prompted Teruel and her colleagues to embark on the new research.