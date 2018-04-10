A new study, published in the journal BMJ Case Reports, examines the “unusual cause of thunderclap headache” in a man who ate the world’s hottest chili pepper — a species aptly named The Carolina Reaper.

Share on Pinterest The Carolina Reaper — shown here — may cause artery constriction and excruciating headaches.

Here at Medical News Today, we’re a very curious and intrepid bunch. Our team of writers is always looking for new experiences — even when it puts our own health and comfort at risk.

My editor Tim, for instance, has tried everything from cryotherapy to leech therapy — so when he told me he had also eaten the “hottest burger in the world” I was more concerned than I was surprised. “How was it?!” I asked, with trepidation.

Apparently, the burger was so hot that you had to sign a legal waiver before you ordered it. “The chili ‘sauce’ was actually a black paste,” my colleague told me. “I had two bites and had to stop immediately and drink a gallon of milk. My vision went weird, on the edge of hallucination.”

“Then, within less than 10 minutes,” Tim concluded his story, “I had to go for a very rapid poop.” Well, when it comes to the world’s hottest burger, I guess the explanation can’t get any clearer than this, and due to Tim’s vivid details, I doubt many of you who read this will still want to experiment with such a meal.

But if the world’s hottest burger makes you hallucinate, what happens when you eat the world’s hottest chili pepper?

Unfortunately, nothing good. The newly published study documents an unusual case of thunderclap headache — a severe and often dangerous form of headache — which seemed to be triggered by the consumption of the Carolina Reaper.

The first author of the paper is Dr. Satish Kumar Boddhula, of the Bassett Medical Center, in Cooperstown, NY.