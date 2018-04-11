Groundbreaking research shows, for the first time, how the most well-known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease causes signs in human brain cells. Also, the scientists managed to correct the gene and erase its harmful effects.

Share on Pinterest Scientists fix the faulty gene that most likely causes Alzheimer’s.

The complex role of the apolipoprotein (APOE) gene in the development of Alzheimer’s has been studied extensively.

For instance, researchers know that having one copy of the APOE4 gene variant raises the risk of Alzheimer’s by two to three times .

And, having two copies of this genetic variant puts people at a 12-fold higher risk.

Normally, APOE’s role is to provide instructions for creating the protein of the same name.

In combination with fats, APOE creates lipoproteins, which help to transport and regulate levels of cholesterol throughout our bloodstream.

However, the E4 version of the gene seems to be particularly damaging to the brain, with several studies showing that this genetic variant increases the risk of toxic amyloid beta and tau buildup.

But why is that? What makes the E4 variant of this gene so much more harmful than other variants?