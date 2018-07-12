What is typically referred to as “good cholesterol” is now facing closer scrutiny from researchers. A new study has found a link between a higher risk of infectious diseases and high and low levels of this type of cholesterol alike.

High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, also known as “good cholesterol,” is known as such because high levels of it help to “flush” the cholesterol out of the system by carrying it to the liver.

Therefore, high levels of HDL cholesterol reportedly help to lower the risk of heart disease.

Recently, however, scientists have started to question how good HDL cholesterol actually is for health, and one study even found a worrying association between high levels of HDL cholesterol and a higher mortality risk.

Now, researchers working at Copenhagen University Hospital and the University of Copenhagen — both in Denmark — who were led by Prof. Børge Nordestgaard have noted that both high and low levels of HDL cholesterol may put our health in danger.

Their study, whose results have now been reported in the European Heart Journal, reveals that high, as well as low, HDL cholesterol is strongly linked to a higher risk of hospitalization due to infectious diseases.

Even more worryingly, it is also tied to a higher risk of death caused by infectious diseases.

“Numerous studies in animals and cells,” says study co-author Christian Medom Madsen, “indicate that HDL is of importance for the function of the immune system and thereby the susceptibility to infectious disease.” In fact, it was in the 1970s that a link was first drawn between low HDL levels and an increased risk of developing sepsis.

Medom Madsen continues, “but this study is the first to examine if HDL is associated with the risk of infectious disease among individuals from the general population.”

For instance,