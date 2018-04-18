For people who experience the most severe symptoms of major depression and are at high risk of suicide, a treatment with an immediate effect could make all the difference, at least in the short-term. But, traditional antidepressants tend to take a long time to kick in. Is there a more efficient treatment on the horizon?

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention note that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and a disheartening 44,965 people die as a result of suicide every year.

They also add that there are 123 suicides per day, on average. And, a study published last year warns that recorded cases of depression are on the rise in the U.S.

All of this calls for better prevention strategies, as well as more efficient treatments for major depression.

Researchers from Janssen Research & Development and Janssen Scientific Affairs — based in Titusville, NJ, and San Diego, CA — in collaboration with colleagues from the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, have been looking into a faster-acting drug for people “at imminent risk for suicide.”

First author Dr. Carla Canuso and colleagues recently conducted a proof-of-concept, phase II, double-blind study testing the efficacy of an esketamine nasal spray for individuals needing quick relief from symptoms of severe depression and suicidal ideation.

Esketamine is a type of ketamine molecule with anesthetic and antidepressive properties. Unlike ketamine, however, it seems to bring with it fewer side effects — such as hallucinations — making it a potential candidate for the treatment of major depression.

The new study, the results of which have been published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, suggests that this novel nasal spray yields good short-term results for individuals at high risk of suicide.