Fiber is a substance in plant-based foods that remains undigested as it passes through the small intestine. A low-fiber diet contains foods that are easily digested and absorbed.

Following a low-fiber diet (also called a low residue diet) reduces the amount of undigested food moving through the small intestine, which reduces stool size and frequency. This is particularly important for people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who are experiencing a flare-up.

People preparing for a colonoscopy may also need to follow a low-fiber diet, depending on their doctor's recommendations.

With careful planning, it is still possible to get all the essential nutrients from a variety of low-fiber foods.

In this article, we look at what foods to include and those to avoid when following a low-fiber diet.

Who needs a low-fiber diet?



Cornflakes can be part of a low-fiber diet.

Most adults need fiber-rich foods to keep their digestive system healthy. However, a high-fiber diet is unsuitable for some people who have specific conditions so a low-fiber diet may be a better option.

Conditions that may require a person to eat a low-fiber diet include:

a flare-up of IBD, including Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and diverticulitis

an obstruction to part of the bowel

before or after bowel surgery

A low-fiber diet can reduce the risk of the bowel becoming obstructed, or if the bowel is obstructed, it can reduce symptoms such as bloating or pain.

Foods to avoid

Foods to avoid on a low-fiber diet:

Breakfast cereals , including muesli, bran flakes, puffed wheat, shredded wheat, porridge, granola, or cereals with added dried fruits.

, including muesli, bran flakes, puffed wheat, shredded wheat, porridge, granola, or cereals with added dried fruits. Whole-wheat bread , seeded loaves, and bread with added fruit, nuts, or seeds.

, seeded loaves, and bread with added fruit, nuts, or seeds. All vegetable skins , peels, and seeds, including potato skins.

, peels, and seeds, including potato skins. Whole-wheat or brown pasta or grains , including brown or wild rice, bulgar wheat, quinoa, and couscous.

, including brown or wild rice, bulgar wheat, quinoa, and couscous. Cakes or pastries with nuts, fruits, or seeds , including fig rolls, flapjacks, and fruit scones.

, including fig rolls, flapjacks, and fruit scones. Fruits with seeds and peels still attached, including raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, passion fruit, kiwi, oranges, coconut, and fresh figs.

with seeds and peels still attached, including raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackcurrants, passion fruit, kiwi, oranges, coconut, and fresh figs. All dried fruit , such as figs, prunes, dates, and raisins.

, such as figs, prunes, dates, and raisins. Any raw, uncooked vegetables .

. Pulses , such as lentils, baked beans, kidney beans, and chickpeas.

, such as lentils, baked beans, kidney beans, and chickpeas. Seeds , such as pumpkin, sunflower, and flaxseeds.

, such as pumpkin, sunflower, and flaxseeds. Nuts , including walnuts, brazil nuts, almonds, cashews, and crunchy peanut butter.

, including walnuts, brazil nuts, almonds, cashews, and crunchy peanut butter. Tough or fatty meat .

. Fish with bones and the skin still on.

with bones and the skin still on. Caffeinated drinks , including coffee, black tea, and cola.

, including coffee, black tea, and cola. Chunky soups.

Foods to eat



Naan breads can be included in a low-fiber diet.

Proper nutrition is crucial for the best management of IBD and other conditions that affect the bowel.

Some people only follow a low-fiber diet for short periods, while others may use it as a long-term strategy. Even if just following the diet for a for a short time, it is still important to try and eat a variety of foods.

The following foods may be included as part of a low-fiber diet, depending on individual symptoms and tolerance:

low-fiber breakfast cereals, such as cornflakes and puffed rice

gluten-containing products made from white flour, such as pita bread, naan bread, wraps, noodles, pasta, crumpets, and cream crackers

gluten-free, starchy foods, such as white rice, rice cakes, and crackers

cooked potatoes with skins removed

small amounts of fruits with pits and skin removed, such as ripe banana, melons, and tinned fruit

smooth fruit juice

smooth peanut butter

vegetables without peel, seeds, or stalks

sieved soups or broths

smooth tomato sauce

dairy products in small amounts, only if they do not cause additional symptoms

meat, fish, poached eggs, and tofu

Meal plan



Salmon, white rice, and vegetables is a recommended dinner for a low-fiber diet.

Meal options for someone following the low-fiber diet include:

Breakfast:

low-fiber cereal (for example Rice Krispies, Cornflakes, Special K) with milk or non-dairy milk

white bread or toast with butter and jelly

poached eggs

Mid-morning snack:

crumpet

smooth yogurt or kefir

applesauce with cinnamon

Lunch:

a sandwich made from white bread with slices of turkey breast

white pasta with tuna

Mid-afternoon snack:

ripe banana

plain biscuits

pudding

canned mandarin oranges

Dinner:

white rice with salmon and low-fiber vegetables

omelet

chicken breast with mashed potato

Tips

When introducing new foods, add only one at a time. This will help a person identify foods that make their symptoms worse.

Read the labels on pre-prepared or packaged meals, as they may contain ingredients that trigger symptoms.

Avoid anything with bits in it, including yogurts, marmalade, mustard, popcorn, and crunchy peanut butter.

Here are some more useful tips for a low-fiber diet:

sieve soups and lumpy stews

eat small meals every 3–4 hours

chew food slowly and thoroughly

avoid large quantities of caffeine or alcohol

avoid rich sauces and spicy foods

consume only small amounts of dairy

avoid fizzy drinks

speak to a dietitian about what fruits and vegetables are safe to eat

Recovery

If eating or digestion continues to be difficult or painful, it is essential to speak to a doctor. People with IBD may need considerable support from a dietitian to manage the disease during times of relapse and remission.

While much research is conflicting on the best dietary approach to prevent or delay IBD relapse, there is some evidence that supports a semi-vegetarian diet and exclusion diets.

It is vital to eat a varied diet that contains all of the essential nutrients and enough calories to maintain energy levels.