New research suggests that certain blood pressure drugs may increase the risk of pancreatic cancer in postmenopausal women.

Share on Pinterest A certain class of blood pressure drugs may double the risk of pancreatic cancer, a new study suggests.

Zhensheng Wang, a postdoctoral researcher at the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX, along with his colleagues, set out to examine the effects of a class of drugs called calcium channel blockers (CCBs) on the risk of pancreatic cancer.

CCBs are used to stop calcium from entering the heart’s muscle cells, which, in turn, relaxes the blood vessels.

This relaxation makes them useful drugs for the treatment of hypertension.

Previous studies, the authors of the new research explain, have shown that antihypertensive medication increases levels of a receptor called soluble receptor for advanced glycation end-product (sRAGE).

sRAGE receptors help control the body’s immune response and inflammation; Wang and team point out that earlier research found that sRAGE reduces inflammation and lowers the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Blood pressure drugs, on the other hand, raise sRAGE levels, so the authors started out with the hypothesis that, on the contrary, antihypertensive medication would lower the risk of pancreatic cancer.

But the results of the study surprised the researchers. The findings were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, which took place in Chicago, IL.