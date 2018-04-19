Some cancers — particularly lung cancer — are often detected incidentally, after unrelated medical exams. In many cases, it is difficult to tell the malign from benign tumors, except by using invasive methods such as a biopsy. However, one blood test that can rule out cancer may be the game-changer that we require.

One simple blood test could accurately tell whether pulmonary nodules are likely to be malign.

Recent data indicate that currently, in the United States, around 1.6 million pulmonary nodules per year are detected that require further testing to ascertain whether they are cancerous.

Biopsies are invasive. And, often, healthcare practitioners will advise even more invasive solutions, such as surgery, to remove the nodules and the patient’s doubts.

For such sensitive, fragile organs as the lungs, however, an invasive method brings with it a whole set of risks that can potentially make matters worse.

Dr. Gerard Silvestri, of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, led a study to explore a noninvasive method of determining whether lung nodules are benign or malign. He explains why this research is important.

“Think of your lung as a 2-liter bottle of soda, and the nodule as a pea in the center of it,” notes Dr. Silvestri. “During a biopsy, for example, the lung could collapse and need a tube to expand it,” he explains.

That is why he and a team of researchers have explored the merits of a blood test focusing on the presence of biomarkers that would indicate how likely it is that the detected nodules are cancerous.

“Our goals for this biomarker are to help calculate the risk of cancer, present the patient with options and recommendations, and avoid subjecting patients with benign disease to expensive, unnecessary, and intrusive procedures.” Dr. Gerard Silvestri

The results of their research have now been published in the journal Chest.