New research finds that acrolein, a byproduct of oxidative stress, is key in the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Targeting the compound was found to slow down the condition in rats — a discovery that may soon lead to new drugs for the illness.

Parkinson’s disease affects approximately 500,000 people in the United States, with 50,000 new cases being diagnosed every single year.

The condition is neurodegenerative, meaning that the neurons in a brain area tied to motor skills and movement control gradually deteriorate and die.

These brain cells would normally produce dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter key for regulating complex movements as well as controlling mood.

Although current therapies for Parkinson’s involve drugs such as Levodopa, which the brain can use to create dopamine, the reason why dopaminergic neurons die in the first place remains unknown.

So, now, a team of researchers led by two professors at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN, investigated the hypothesis that a product of oxidative stress might be a key player in this cell death and the development of the disease.

Oxidative stress takes place when oxygen radicals are produced in excess, a process that results in a series of damaging effects, such as increased toxicity and damage to our DNA.

Riyi Shi and Jean-Christophe Rochet, who are both professors at the Purdue Institute for Integrative Neuroscience and the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery, jointly led the research, whose results were published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience.