A new study sheds light on how different quantities of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol — the psychoactive compounds in cannabis — affect levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.

Researchers from Washington State University (WSU) found that adults reported a reduction in depressive symptoms with just a single puff of medical marijuana that was high in cannabidiol (CBD) and low in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The team also found that at least 10 puffs of marijuana high in both CBD and THC led to significant reductions in self-reported stress, while two puffs of cannabis with any level of CBD or THC led to a reduction in anxiety.

However, the study also found that long-term use of medicinal marijuana may actually exacerbate symptoms of depression.

Lead study author Carrie Cuttler, of the Department of Psychology at WSU, and colleagues recently reported their results in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Alleviation of anxiety, stress, and depression are the among the most common reasons why people use cannabis, but does the drug really work? To date, the few studies that have attempted to answer this question have produced mixed results.

“Existing research on the effects of cannabis on depression, anxiety, and stress are very rare,” says Cuttler, “and have almost exclusively been done with orally administered THC pills in a laboratory.”