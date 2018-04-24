According to the latest research, a chemical commonly found in fish might prevent Parkinson’s disease. The team also unearth a unique mechanism that could help design better drugs to attack neurodegenerative diseases.

Over the decades, a serious amount of research has gone into investigating whether eating more fish could help to reduce the risk of dementia and improve cognitive health. To date, the evidence supporting this theory is strong .

Omega fatty acids were initially considered to be the chemicals behind fish’s neuroprotective powers, but studies backing this theory up have not been forthcoming.

Although plenty of marketing companies earnestly inform us that omega supplements will prevent dementia and keep our minds nimble for longer, the science does not back this claim up.

So, what component of fish does benefit our brains? According to the latest study to address this question, it might be a protein called parvalbumin.

A calcium-binding protein, parvalbumin is found in large quantities in many types of fish, particularly in muscle tissue. It is the most common trigger of allergic reactions in those who have fish allergies; parvalbumin is able to fire up the immune system by avoiding our digestive juices and passing into the blood.