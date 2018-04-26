Drinking alcohol can heighten the risk of many ills, such as heart disease. But what are the harmful underlying mechanisms set in motion by alcohol consumption? One study shows that alcoholic drinks may drive changes in the mouth’s microbiome that end up affecting the entire body.

Alcohol puts our oral microbiota out of kilter, with potentially harmful consequences to our health.

Alcohol consumption is a risk factor for several diseases and conditions, such as cancer, heart disease, and — as it has recently been found — dementia.

Some of the reasons why alcohol overuse can impair health are fairly straightforward.

For example, alcohol acts on receptors in the central nervous system that help to regulate blood pressure.

This can eventually produce an imbalance that may lead to hypertension. But drinking also impacts other sensitive biological mechanisms, which may, in turn, facilitate the body’s vulnerability to disease.

Jiyoung Ahn and other researchers from the New York University School of Medicine in New York City have recently focused on how alcohol impacts the bacterial microbiome of the mouth.

Their findings, now published in the journal Microbiome, indicate that although a nightly drink may delight the palate, it will likely promote the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth while at the same time stunting the development of helpful, probiotic bacteria.