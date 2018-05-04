In some people, after a serious illness or in response to chronic stress, their hair can turn gray. The exact reasons for this have proved difficult to pin down. However, a new study provides insight.

A new study finds surprising links between the immune system and gray hair.

Before we delve into the details of the study, it’s worth explaining what gray hair signifies on a biological level.

Our hair is naturally white, but it is colored by a pigment called melanin, which is produced by cells called melanocytes.

These are positioned in hair follicles. As each hair grows, it is infused with melanin.

As we age, melanocytes slow down and slowly disappear, reducing the amount of pigment produced, leaving us with gray hair.

Why some people go gray at a relatively young age is down to genetic factors, at least in part, but why it happens after illness or stress is still unclear.

So, recently, researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Alabama in Birmingham found some clues in an unexpected place: the immune system. Interferons seemed particularly key.