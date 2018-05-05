Basal-like breast cancer affects women at a relatively young age and is challenging to treat. The discovery that a common drug for osteoporosis may halt its progress is welcome news.

New research offers a potential avenue for the treatment of basal-like breast cancer.

Basal-like breast cancer develops in younger women, and prognosis rates are the worst of any cancer type.

Often caught at a late stage, the tumors are normally aggressive and spread quickly.

Even when treatment is successful, basal-like breast cancer is more likely to recur and metastasize than other types.

The reason why this type of cancer is so hard to treat is that the three major targets for therapy are not usually present. In these cases, it is referred to as triple-negative breast cancer.

The vast majority of breast cancer drugs target estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, or the hormone epidermal growth factor receptor 2. In about 10–20 percent of breast cancer cases, they are not present — but without them, most therapeutics have no teeth.

New study-co author Prof. Chenfang Dong, from the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, reiterates why research into this type of cancer is so pressing:

“The highly aggressive nature and the absence of effective therapeutics for basal-like breast cancer make it a high priority to elucidate what determines its aggressiveness and identify potential therapeutic targets.”

Details of his latest study were published recently in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.