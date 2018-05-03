Strokes can drastically change the mind and body. Symptoms may differ among individuals, but many experiences are common.

Strokes occur when a clot or burst artery prevents blood from getting to the brain. When brain cells do not receive enough blood, they can be damaged or die.

Different parts of the brain control different bodily functions, so a stroke can affect almost any part of the body.

While it is difficult to predict a stroke, a person can take steps to lower their risk. Read on, to learn how strokes feel and how to tell if someone is having one. We also describe the types of stroke and their outlooks.

What does a stroke feel like?



The list below includes classic signs of stroke. It is common to only experience some of the symptoms.

For example, a person experiencing numbness and difficulty balancing due to a stroke may not also have cognitive problems. This may put them off going to the hospital.

If someone experiences any of the following symptoms, they should seek medical aid as soon as possible:

problems talking or understanding others

numbness or drooping on one side of the face

numbness or weakness on one side of the body

trouble walking or balancing

vision problems

a sharp or severe headache

dizziness

trouble swallowing

Of these symptoms, only the headache is painful. Many people who have a stroke do not feel any pain.

If a person is unsure whether something is wrong, they may ignore the other symptoms. However, in cases of a stroke, fast action is essential. Be aware of all the symptoms, and be prepared to call an ambulance if they appear.

Anyone who may be having a stroke should not drive. Symptoms may rapidly become worse, and they could harm themselves or others in an accident.

In the following video, a scientist talks about what it felt like to have a stroke. She recognized the signs and witnessed the gradual disappearance of her speech, memory, and ability to move:

What to do

The Act FAST campaign aims to educate people so that they can recognize a stroke as soon as possible. This is because the longer a stroke is untreated, the more damage it can do. FAST is an acronym that stands for:

Facial drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulties

Time to call emergency services

If a person cannot lift both arms, smile with both sides of the mouth, or say a full sentence, it is essential to seek emergency care. Any of these symptoms can signal a stroke.

What are the effects of a stroke?

The effects of a stroke vary, depending on the affected area of the brain.

Another factor is how long it took to receive treatment. Any delay allows more brain cells to die or be damaged.

Some people only experience minor effects after a stroke, such as fatigue or difficulty with coordination. Others may need to relearn basic functions, such as walking and swallowing, and they will need ongoing support.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, strokes are responsible for one in 20 deaths in the United States.

Strokes can affect many functions, including:

Vision

Approximately one-third of people who experience a stroke have problems seeing afterward. These can range from some blurring in one eye to total blindness.

While some visual function can improve after a stroke, a complete recovery is uncommon.

The following visual difficulties can also be caused by a stroke:

impaired eye mobility

partial vision loss

dry eyes

unsteady, jittery eye movement

Less common visual difficulties include:

Agnosia , which refers to difficulty recognizing familiar faces or objects.

, which refers to difficulty recognizing familiar faces or objects. Visual neglect, which involves being unaware of things on the side of the body affected by the stroke.

Physical effects



Following a stroke, some people experience:

difficulty swallowing, which is known as dysphagia

an inability to lift the front of the foot, which is called foot drop

incontinence

pain

fatigue

paralysis

seizures

problems sleeping

poor muscle control

muscle spasms

An individual may have a variety of these symptoms or only one. They can range in severity and may get better over time.

Emotional impact

A stroke can leave a person feeling shaken, confused, and scared. Strokes are life-changing events and may require a person to relearn basic functions or activities.

Everyone's experience is different, but it is usually helpful to speak about a stroke and its emotional impact with friends, family, a therapist, or a support group.

A person who has had a stroke may experience:

depression

feelings of vulnerability

a loss of identity

anxiety

feelings of being a burden

frustration

It is crucial to speak with a professional if these feelings start to become overwhelming. A therapist can help a person to deal with the emotional impact of a stroke and make changes to reduce stress.

Types of stroke

There are three types of stroke.

Ischemic strokes, which are caused by clots that block blood flow

Hemorrhagic strokes, which occur when a blood vessel bursts

Ministrokes, or transient ischemic attacks, which are caused by temporary clots

What does a ministroke feel like?

Signs and symptoms of ministrokes are the same as those of other strokes, but they may pass more quickly.

A ministroke typically lasts between a few minutes and a few hours. Symptoms may pass so quickly that a person barely notices them. For example, a person may have difficulty speaking or moving for a few minutes before the function returns.

Anyone who suspects that they have had a ministroke should seek emergency care. They serve as a serious warning that a full stroke may occur.

What causes strokes?



Ischemic strokes are caused by clots in blood vessels that block the flow of blood to the brain. Hemorrhagic strokes occur when a weakened blood vessel in the brain bursts.

It is not possible to foresee a stroke, but certain factors increase a person's risk.

Unavoidable risk factors include:

Age . As arteries age, they harden and narrow, making it easier for them to become blocked.

. As arteries age, they harden and narrow, making it easier for them to become blocked. Sex . Younger men are more at risk than younger women. However, after menopause, women are more likely than men to die of stroke.

. Younger men are more at risk than younger women. However, after menopause, women are more likely than men to die of stroke. Family history . If a close relative has had a stroke, a person is more likely to have one.

. If a close relative has had a stroke, a person is more likely to have one. Personal history. If a person has already had a stroke, it increases their risk of another.

Avoiding the following can reduce the risk of having a stroke:

smoking

obesity

alcohol consumption

low levels of exercise

stress

nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including ibuprofen and naproxen

hormonal birth control pills

A person may be more vulnerable to a stroke if they have any of the following conditions:

depression

high cholesterol

high blood pressure

sickle cell disease

vasculitis, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels

diabetes

Recovery

Every stroke has different effects, and the extent of damage varies widely from person to person. Stroke teams will assess the impact and monitor a person's progress in the hospital and at home.

Recovery may be a long process, but many benefit from occupational therapy and other forms of support aimed at restoring a person's independence.

Outlook

Having one stroke increases the likelihood of having another. However, a team of doctors can give a person advice on reducing their risk.

Talking about the effects of a stroke can help a person to process feelings of vulnerability and isolation. Stroke treatments are improving, and people are increasingly becoming educated.

Receiving immediate treatment can limit damage and result in fewer complications and an easier recovery.