Concussion does not have to result in loss of consciousness for it to be followed by a higher risk of developing dementia. Share on Pinterest A recent study investigates the links between concussion and dementia in new depth. This was the conclusion of a large study of veterans in the United States that found that the risk of developing dementia more than doubled following mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) without loss of consciousness. The study, by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and now published in JAMA Neurology, addresses a gap in the evidence linking TBI with dementia. Other studies have shown that moderate and severe TBI are followed by a higher likelihood of developing dementia, but evidence of a link with mild TBI — particularly where no loss of consciousness occurs — was somewhat patchy. “There are several mechanisms,” says senior study author Kristine Yaffe, who is a UCSF professor in neurology, psychiatry, and epidemiology and biostatistics, “that may explain the association between traumatic brain injury and dementia.” Some have suggested that TBI triggers or speeds up the “accumulation of abnormal proteins” that kills brain cells, such as that which occurs in Alzheimer’s disease. Others are of the view that TBI increases vulnerability to damage from further injuries or aging. But Prof. Yaffe reminds us that these are just theories and that “we need more work in this area.”

Mild TBI accounts for most TBIs A TBI is a blow, jolt, or bump to the head that causes disruption to normal brain function. Its severity depends on whether there is loss of consciousness, and the extent of any memory impairment, or altered mental status, and how long these changes last. Mild TBI, also known as concussion, accounts for most cases of TBI in the U.S. The researchers note that of the 2.8 million TBIs that occurred during 2013 in the U.S., around 80 percent were mild TBIs. They refer to a survey of men and women who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan that found that as many as 17 percent of personnel said that they had experienced mild TBIs in the field, of whom more than half reported having had more than one. The majority of these cases, note the authors, are caused by “shockwaves from blasts, rather than blunt trauma,” and they are not necessarily accompanied by loss of consciousness.

Study tracked more than 350,000 veterans For their study, the researchers used two sources of health information on U.S. veterans. One source was a database of “all-era” veterans whose TBIs could have occurred either during service or during their lives as civilians. The other database only contained records of veterans who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and most of the TBIs they detailed had occurred during military service. Altogether, they included 178,779 individuals diagnosed with TBI, with 54 percent having experienced mild TBI, or concussion. The researchers compared them with the same number of individuals with no history of TBI, bringing the total tracked by the study to more than 350,000 veterans. The average age of the veterans was 49, and the study followed them for an average of 4.2 years, noting any cases of diagnosed dementia. The vast majority of the vets were males, and nearly three quarters were white.