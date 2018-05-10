Using a large and comprehensive database, researchers unearth new combinations of factors that increase the risk of dementia later in life. The findings could help clinicians to spot at-risk people. Share on Pinterest Advanced statistical methods give new insight into dementia risk factors. Dementia is a growing concern. Because the population is aging and living longer lives is starting to become the norm, the race to understand why dementia occurs is on. Worldwide, dementia is the leading cause of disability and dependence in older adults. In the United States, 5.7 million people are living with Alzheimer’s, which is the most common form of dementia. By 2050, this figure is predicted to rise to 14 million. Currently, there are no effective treatments, so understanding the contributing factors is essential if we are to nip it in the bud.

Unpicking the data As part of the push to understand what factors are involved in the development of these conditions, scientists are eagerly diving into all available datasets. It is only by dissecting large pools of population data that clear patterns start to emerge. One such data source is the Framingham Heart Study (FHS), which began in 1948. To date, it has followed three generations of participants, and its primary function is observing the common factors that contribute to cardiovascular disease. Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine in Massachusetts recently took advantage of the wealth of data collected as part of the FHS. Corresponding author Rhoda Au, Ph.D. — a professor of anatomy and neurobiology — explains the purpose of their study: “By focusing on modifiable risk factors, we are hoping to identify disease risk factors that are amenable to change, enabling the possibility of preventing dementia.” Their new analysis was the first to use a machine learning approach to generate a clearer picture of the risk factors that contribute to dementia. Machine learning uses advanced statistical techniques that allow computer systems to “learn” with data without being specifically programmed. In other words, systems learn from viewing the data and can spot patterns without humans needing to guide their “thought” process.