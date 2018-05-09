Researchers may have found a biomarker for lung cancer, which could soon enable healthcare professionals to detect the disease while it is still in stage 1.

Lung cancer is the second most prevalent form of cancer in men and women and the top cancer killer among both sexes.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimate that in 2018, 154,050 people in the United States will have died from the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that 1.69 million deaths are brought about by lung cancer worldwide.

The main reason behind why lung cancer has such a high mortality rate is that it is often caught at an advanced stage.

In fact, around three quarters of people with lung cancer already experience symptoms when they present themselves for a checkup, and, by that point, cancer has usually already spread to other parts of the lungs or elsewhere in the body.

“The identification of patients at an early stage of cancer when it can be treated surgically,” states Yuichi Sato, of the Department of Molecular Diagnostics at the Kitasato University School of Allied Health Sciences in Kanagawa, Japan, “is extremely important to improve prognosis.”

“We need better biomarkers for early diagnosis,” adds Sato, who led a new study that identified a protein that may help to diagnose lung cancer while it is still in stage 1.

According to the ACS, the survival rate for individuals whose lung cancer is diagnosed at stage 1 ranges between 68 and 92 percent.

The new protein is called cytoskeleton-associated protein 4 (CKAP4), and its potential as a lung cancer biomarker is detailed in The American Journal of Pathology.