Researchers suggest that we become more easily distracted as we age, and that it’s all down to a part of our brains called the locus coeruleus. Could this advance our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease?

The “locus coeruleus” is a part of the brain stem that regulates the release of norepinephrine, a hormone linked to our level of attention and stress response.

Under typical conditions, norepinephrine will stimulate the activity of already highly active neurons, while “silencing” less active ones.

At a neural level, this helps us to stay focused and ignore distractions under conditions of stress.

But as we age, it seems that we become more easily distracted by irrelevant stimuli, and even more so while in a situation that registers as stressful.

Mara Mather and other researchers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles decided to try to test whether older people are, in fact, less focused than younger people, and to find out why and how that happens.

The new study — which has been published in the journal Nature Human Behavior — confirms that the older we get, the more difficult it becomes for us to stay focused in less than ideal conditions.

“Trying hard to complete a task increases emotional arousal,” explains Mather, “so when younger adults try hard, this should increase their ability to ignore distracting information.”

“But for older adults, trying hard may make both what they are trying to focus on and other information stand out more.” Mara Mather

She and her colleagues explain that this suggests that the locus coeruleus begins to function less effectively over time.