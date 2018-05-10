Our bodies have an innate “timer” known as the biological clock. A new study suggests that one gene that helps to regulate this timer may also have a protective role against breast cancer.

Share on Pinterest Our internal body clock may do more than just keep track of day and night.

A collection of genes that encode different proteins found in many of our tissues and organs, our biological clocks regulate our circadian rhythms.

These are behavioral and physiological changes that occur in response to the day and night cycle.

More and more studies are now beginning to tie circadian rhythm disruptions to a variety of disorders.

Alzheimer’s, stress migraines, and cancer are a few of the illnesses that have been linked to a disrupted body clock or to faulty genes that regulate it.

The link between cancer and circadian rhythms has increasingly become the focal point of medical research.

A recent study, for example, revealed that two genes — called Bmal1 and Per2 — produce a cancer-promoting protein when “jetlagged.” This, the researchers suggest, may explain why people who work night shifts are at higher risk of cancer.

Now, a new study — conducted at the Texas A&M University in College Station — suggests that the same Per2 gene may have a protective effect against the formation of mammary tumors.

The findings were published in the journal Development.