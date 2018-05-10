A recent study has discovered that — contrary to expectation — electroconvulsive therapy may be a better treatment option for many people whose depression has not been eased by other interventions.

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), which is usually referred to as shock treatment, involves passing a current through a person’s brain to alleviate depressive and other psychiatric symptoms.

First used in the 1930s, it has since been all but replaced by medications and talking therapies.

Although the earliest forms of ECT were as brutal as their name suggests, the modern version is a significantly safer procedure.

Today, a much smaller current is sent to the brain in pulses while the individual is under short-acting anesthesia.

Normally, the individual has a number of sessions over the first few weeks, followed by occasional treatments over the longer-term.

It sounds like a fairly blunt tool, but ECT does work for many people, with more than half of people finding relief after completing the course.

Due to the specialist care needed for ECT treatment, its cost, and stigma, it is often the last port of call when treating depression.

However, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, for people who have had no success on two first-line antidepressants, ECT might be the best and most cost-effective solution.