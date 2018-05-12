What causes teeth to turn black?

Last reviewed Last reviewed Sat 12 May 2018
By Jon Johnson
Reviewed by
Black teeth can be a sign of an underlying decay or cavities that should be addressed as soon as possible. However, black teeth may also be the result of staining. Different foods and drinks can leave behind a bit of pigment, causing the teeth to turn black.

Teeth owe their color to the high amount of calcium found in the outer layer of the teeth, known as the enamel.

Over time, additional elements left behind by foods and drinks can start to make teeth yellow or gray. If the teeth turn black, however, a person should visit a dentist as soon as possible.

What causes black teeth?

Teeth turn black from either extrinsic or intrinsic causes.

Extrinsic causes

Woman with black teeth <br>Image credit: Calvin Smith, 2009</br>
Black teeth may be caused by tartar buildup and stains.
Image credit: Calvin Smith, 2009

Extrinsic causes of the teeth turning black come from the outside of the tooth.

These can include:

  • damage to the enamel
  • stains
  • tartar buildup

Some direct causes of staining include:

  • frequently eating or drinking a dark food product, such as coffee
  • taking certain medications, such as liquid iron supplements
  • using certain mouth rinses and toothpastes
  • using tobacco
  • having crowns and fillings made with silver sulfide

Intrinsic causes

The tooth may appear black when damaged from the inside. The most common culprits of black teeth in these cases are decay or cavities. For example, a pulp infection or dead tooth may turn a tooth black.

The damage starts on the inside and works its way to the surface. The black color of the tooth may first appear in spots and eventually cover the entire tooth if left untreated.

Symptoms

It is not normal for a tooth to quickly change from a whitish hue to black. A person will typically notice some other signs before the tooth starts to turn black.

In some cases, a spot may appear brown or gray. Over time, the brown spots can turn black.

Other times, the teeth may develop small dots that appear black. These small dots often appear near the gumline, which is a common occurrence in children who have black teeth.

When tartar is the cause, a person will probably notice black coloration on the outside of the molars or the inside of the front teeth. Tartar will continue to build up the stain unless it is removed. In these cases, holes may appear as the enamel erodes away.

What stains can be avoided?

Coffee and cola may lead to black teeth
Coffee and cola may lead to black teeth.

People concerned about developing black teeth should avoid putting certain things in their mouth.

They should also be sure to practice proper dental hygiene after eating.

Also, they may want to avoid or reduce their use of some of the following:

  • coffee
  • cola
  • black tea
  • red wines
  • tobacco products

Good dental hygiene can often protect against the potential extrinsic causes of black teeth.

Treatment and prevention

Treating black teeth at home is not usually possible. Several home whitening kits are available that may help with mild discoloration, but black teeth typically require professional treatment.

A dentist will examine the teeth to diagnose the underlying cause and will then determine the right treatment.

What if tartar is the cause?

A dentist will need to remove the buildup when tartar is the cause. This is typically done by scraping the tartar off the teeth. The dentist may need to use ultrasonic instruments that use vibration to break up the tartar and make it easier to remove.

Home remedies to get rid of yellow teeth
Home remedies to get rid of yellow teeth
Many people find that their teeth have a hint of yellowing, especially over time. This is due to a number of factors, and there are many home remedies that can help the situation. Learn more about them here.
Read now

What if decay is the cause?

In cases of decay, it is unlikely that a dentist will be able to improve the black teeth through a simple cleaning. They will instead need to remove the decayed portion of the tooth.

If the decay is in one part of the tooth, the dentist might be able to remove the affected portion and close the hole with a filling. If the decay has reached the second layer of the tooth, however, the dentist will remove all the decay and place a crown over the top of the tooth.

Sometimes, the tooth may be too severely damaged to recover with a crown or filling. The dentist may need to remove the entire tooth instead.

Prevention tips

People can often avoid black teeth with proper dental hygiene. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommend:

  • brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste
  • cleaning or flossing between the teeth at least once a day
  • scheduling regular dental visits
  • avoiding sugary foods

Takeaway

A dentist is the best resource to determine if black teeth are caused by staining, tartar buildup, or decay. A person will need professional help to treat the black teeth, no matter what the cause.

Practicing proper dental hygiene can help prevent black teeth. Once removed, and with proper care, a person may never have black teeth again.

Related coverage

How long does it take to recover from a wisdom tooth extraction? Removal of the wisdom teeth is a common dental surgery, and there is a variety of reasons for doing it. The most common reason is that there is not enough room in the mouth for the teeth to grow, which causes pain. This article looks at how long it takes to recover after having wisdom teeth out and how to speed it up. Read now
Seven causes of a green tongue It is common to have a green tongue after eating or drinking something containing green food coloring, but an unexplained green tongue can indicate an underlying health concern. In this article, we look at infections and other conditions that cause a green coating or discoloration. We also look at the treatment options Read now
Are there natural ways to prevent cavities? Many home remedies can prevent cavities or stop them at a very early stage. Find out more about causes, preventive strategies, and when to see a dentist. Read now
Causes and treatment of gingivitis Gingivitis is an inflammation of the gums. It occurs because of films of bacteria that accumulate on the teeth, this is called plaque. Read now
What to do about brown spots on your teeth Brown spots can form anywhere on the teeth, including between teeth or on the tooth surface. These brown or yellowish stains can result from dental procedures, but they more commonly indicate cavities or a buildup of plaque. Here, learn about the many causes, and potential ways to remove these stubborn stains. Read now
Dentistry

Additional information

    Article last reviewed by Sat 12 May 2018.

    Visit our Dentistry category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dentistry.

    All references are available in the References tab.

References

Citations

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Jon. "What causes teeth to turn black?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 12 May. 2018. Web.
    12 May. 2018. <https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/321777.php>

    APA
    Johnson, J. (2018, May 12). "What causes teeth to turn black?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Recommended related news

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Dentistry

Scroll to top