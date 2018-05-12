A new study has concluded that people treated with certain oral antibiotics have a heightened risk of developing kidney stones. Children and adolescents seem to be the most affected.

Experts already know that our microbiomes — or the colonies of microorganisms that occur naturally in our bodies — are affected by antibiotics.

And, it is also worth noting that changes to the intestines’ microbiome have previously been linked with increased risk of kidney stones.

But, for the first time, research published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology pinpoints a link between antibiotics and kidney stones.

Kidney stones are pebble-like mineral deposits that can form in either or both of the kidneys.

The stones do not usually cause significant damage but can be very painful if they are too large to be passed easily through the urinary tract. In such cases, a urologist may need to remove the kidney stones or break them into smaller pieces.

In the United States, around 11 percent of men and 6 percent of women will have kidney stones at least once during their lifetime.

However, the authors of the new study note that the prevalence of kidney stones has risen by 70 percent in the past 3 decades — particularly among adolescents and young women.