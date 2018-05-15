Can starting a meal with a single portion of yogurt help to reduce inflammation? According to a new study, the answer is “yes.” Its authors believe that yogurt might protect us from the harmful byproducts of gut bacteria. Share on Pinterest A new study investigates the anti-inflammatory powers of yogurt. Inflammation is a hot topic at the moment. It plays a role in a varied range of conditions, including psoriasis and eczema. It has also been implicated in some less obvious conditions, such as Alzheimer’s and diabetes, and it may even play a part in some mental illnesses, such as depression and schizophrenia. Overall, inflammation is not a bad thing. In fact, it is the body’s way of protecting itself; it is the first line of defense in the innate immune system. However, if inflammation continues for longer than necessary, it becomes a problem — the body is, essentially, attacking itself. Although there is a range of pharmaceutical anti-inflammatories available, they all have downsides, and being on any medication long-term is not ideal. So, the race is on to find safer, more natural alternatives.

Could dairy be the answer? Over the years, there has been much debate surrounding dairy and its role in inflammation. Some believe that it is anti-inflammatory, while others say the reverse. So, in the search for a definitive answer, researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison put yogurt to the test. The study was headed up by Brad Bolling, an assistant professor of food science. Regarding the dairy debate, he says: “There have been some mixed results over the years, but [a recent article] shows that things are pointing more toward anti-inflammatory, particularly for fermented dairy.” At this stage, before we dive into the details, it is worth noting that the research was funded by the National Dairy Council. They are a non-profit organization who are supported by the United States Department of Agriculture’s national dairy checkoff program, the objective of which is to promote dairy products. However, the research is presented in two papers that are published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Nutrition and the British Journal of Nutrition.